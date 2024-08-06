2024 Paris Olympics: Best Bets Today for Women's Boxing and More

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

2024 Paris Olympics: Tuesday's Best Bets, Picks and More

It's Day 11 of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and the fun and excitement just continues. If you didn't get a chance to watch the men's pole vault final, check it out on the Peacock replay. Sweden's Armand Duplantis put on an absolute show, and somewhere Sergey Bubka is smiling from ear to ear. Duplantis set a world record of 6.25m in the pole vault at Stade de France, with USA's Sam Kendricks a distant second for silver.

We have men's basketball quarterfinals, women's beach volleyball, men's and women's boxing, men's and women's canoe sprint, men's cycling track, men's diving, equestrian jumping individual final, men's field hockey, women's football/soccer semifinals, women's handball, men's, women's and mixed gender sailing, women's skateboarding, men's and women's sport climbing, artistic swimming, men's and women's table tennis, men's women's volleyball, women's water polo, wrestling, as well as various athletics/track and field events with medals to be had.

We'll try and tab some of the regular sports you're used to betting, as well as occasionally toss in an exotic play to make things fun. Who knows? You might discover a new sport you really like to watch. Every four years, I enjoy betting on handball, and I am finding 3x3 basketball to be a lot of fun, too!

Go for gold this summer with the best sportsbook promo codes for generous welcome bonuses at the leading sports betting apps. The DraftKings promo code gets new players $150 in bonus bets that can be used on any event, including the Olympics!

Women's Boxing - 4-Leg Gold Medal Parlay (Tue., 4:02 p.m. ET)

We have four divisions that will crown a champion in women's boxing.

In the 50kg division, Buse Naz Cakiroglu (-340) is a heavy favorite to secure the gold medal. She cruised past Italy's Fatima Herrera with a unanimous decision on Aug. 1 in a preliminary bout. She followed that up with a unanimous decision win over Finland's Pihla Kaivo-Oja on Saturday in a quarterfinals matchup. She'll match up with Aira Villegas of the Philippines on Tuesday.

In the 57kg boxing division, that's where the controversy starts. Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-ting (-500) failed two gender eligibility tests at the 2023 World Championships, but the 28-year-old has competed in Paris, and dominated. She had a unanimous decision win over Sitora Turdibekova in the prelims, and Hungary's Svetlana Staneva flashed an "XX" sign with her fingers following her unanimous-decision loss to Lin on Sunday.

But wait, there's more. Algeria's Imane Khelif is a heavy favorite for gold, and she also is one of the controversial figures due to an unspecified, failed eligibility test in 2023 over elevated levels of testosterone. She posted a 5-0 win over Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori to clinch a medal, coming on the heels of the attention-grabbing win over Italy's Angela Carini in just 46 seconds.

There's no controversy surrounding China's Li Quan (-140) in the 75kg division. She is the fourth leg of this women's boxing parlay.

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-Ting To Win Gold (-500)

Algeria's Imane Khelif To Win Gold (-500)

China's Li Quan To Win Gold (-140)

Turkiye's Buse Naz Cakiroglu To Win Gold (-340)

4-leg Women's Boxing Parlay Pays +219 at FanDuel

See what the best sports betting sites have to offer for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the competition heats up.

Women's Handball - Brazil +8.5 (-122) vs. Norway (Tues., 3:30 p.m. ET)

Brazil qualified for the quarterfinals with the fourth spot in Group B. It had a plus-8 goal differential in group play, and the 119 goals allowed were the third-fewest among any team in the group stages.

Norway was No. 1 in team defense, however, while posting 140 goals and a plus-30 goal differential. It allowed just 110 goals, which was lowest by six goals, with Denmark as the next best defensive team with 116 goals conceded.

While there is little doubt that Group A table topper Norway should get the victory, this is a rather big number for the underdogs, especially in the quarterfinal round.

Brazil +8.5 (-122 at FanDuel)

Men's K-1 1000m Canoeing - Czechia's Josef Dostal To Win a Medal (Wed. 4:40 a.m. ET)

This event takes place in the overnight hours in the United States on Wednesday morning.

Czechia's Josef Dostal (-140) is a solid play to get on the podium in the men's K-1 1000m canoeing event. Dostal was the silver medalist in the 2016 Rio Games at Lagoa Stadium in Brazil, coming in just behind Spain's Marcus Walz.

Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary have been generally dominant in the canoe slalom events in recent Olympiads, and Dostal has a silver to his resume in this discipline already.

Men's K-1 1000m Canoeing - Czechia's Josef Dostal To Medal (-140 at FanDuel)

BONUS – 4-Leg Olympics Parlay +349 (at FanDuel)

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-Ting To Win Gold (-500)

Algeria's Imane Khelif To Win Gold (-500)

Women's Handball - Brazil +8.5 (-122 at FanDuel)

Men's K-1 1000m Canoeing - Josef Dostal To Medal (-140 at FanDuel)

BONUS – 2-Leg Olympics Parlay +211 (at FanDuel)

Women's Handball - Brazil +8.5 (-122 at FanDuel)

Men's K-1 1000m Canoeing - Josef Dostal To Medal (-140 at FanDuel)

Let's get it!