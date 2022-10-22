This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The 2022 World Series gets closer as the days go by, as we find ourselves in the midst of the Championship Series' between the Phillies and Padres and the Yankees and Astros. With only four teams left in the MLB playoff race, we're presented with a pair of MLB games on Saturday and Sunday, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the best MLB playoff betting promos and welcome offers this weekend to get started in MLB betting.

Out of all of the top sportsbooks, the five best sport betting promos to redeem now are listed below with their corresponding details.

Best MLB Playoff Betting Promos And Welcome Offers This Weekend

Are you at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where sports betting is legal and operating? If so, then you are eligible to redeem the best MLB playoff betting promos and welcome offers this weekend, which are listed below.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users of Caesars Sportsbook can use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get their first bet of up to $1,250 covered by Caesars. Additionally, they will receive 1,000 Rewards Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New BetMGM users can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on their initial wager. If the first bet loses, they will receive a free bet credit equal to the amount of their initial bet. If it wins, however, no free bet credit will be issued.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: New users of WynnBET can access a special welcome offer, specific to where they are located, by using the WynnBET Promo Code. If you are located in CO, MI, or NJ, you can use XROTO for a bet $100, get $100 offer. If you are located in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, or VA, you can use XROTOWIRE for a bet $20, get $200 welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: New DraftKings Sportsbook users can sign up with DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets by placing a $5 wager on any NFL money line if the wager wins. There are no restrictions on how long the money line odds are for the initial wager, but it has to settle as a win in order to receive the $200 in free bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: New FanDuel Sportsbook users can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code and place a $5 wager on any sports market to receive $150 in free bets as well as three free months of NBA League Pass.

How Do I Sign Up For The Best MLB Playoff Betting Promos And Welcome Offers This Weekend?

All five of the aforementioned offers are accompanied by easy sign-up processes. To begin, click each of the links for each sportsbook to be redirected to the new user registration pages. From there, follow the steps below to complete the sign-up process.

Provide your identifying information so that your identity can be verified by the sportsbook.

If there is a promo code, enter it in the appropriate field.

If the sportsbook requires a minimum initial deposit, make an initial deposit with the required amount.

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet, make sure to place the initial wager needed to be eligible for the bonus.

Be sure to read the sign-up details thoroughly to avoid missing any additional steps needed for eligibility for the welcome offers.

What Are The Best MLB Playoff Betting Promos And Welcome Offers This Weekend?

The Championship Series' are upon us and the World Series is a arms-length away, making these the most important baseball games of the season up to this point. With the best MLB playoff betting promos and welcome offers this weekend listed above, you can get some extra skin in the game.

Thanks to the sportsbooks mentioned previously and how they offer such a wide array of betting options, you have the ability to use their bonuses to bet on things like run lines, player props and more for the MLB playoffs knowing that your initial wagers are protected with these promotions.