Stadium tours are a fun summer activity for lovers of sports, culture, or architecture. You don't have to be a fan of a team or sport to enjoy educational excursions through some of America's most historic and impressive stadiums, which are much more than just sporting venues.

These historic locations host the sports teams they have come to be associated with, as well as concerts, other sporting events, and tours of these fantastic venues. Here are some of the best stadium tours to try this summer.

Yankee Stadium - Bronx, New York

The new Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009, combines the iconic feel of the original Yankee Stadium, which was built in 1923, with a touch of modern comfort. In addition to housing baseball's most famous and successful franchise, Yankee Stadium also hosts home games for New York City FC as well as the Pinstripe Bowl.

Yankee Stadium offers public and private tours for groups of all sizes. Classic tours last 60 minutes and take you around iconic locations throughout the stadium, including Monument Park, which boasts artifacts from throughout the history of the 27-time World Series champions. Private tours allow you to add special photo shoots and hands-on history lessons to the classic tour itinerary, while group tours are perfect for summer camps or larger family outings.

Fenway Park - Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts has hosted Red Sox games since 1912. Guided tours of this iconic baseball venue lead you around the 37,755-seat ballpark, including the 37-foot left-field wall known as the Green Monster. These tours run between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily, with a cutoff departure time of three hours before first pitch on game days.

Since baseball is in season during the summer, you can stick around after your Fenway Park tour to catch a Red Sox game.

Soldier Field - Chicago, Illinois

Another historic stadium is Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears have called Soldier Field home since 1971, but this stadium actually opened all the way back in 1920. It's both the oldest stadium in the NFL, and the smallest, with a capacity of 61,500. A renovation project in 2002 modernized Soldier Field, but also led to it being delisted as a National Historic Landmark in 2006.

Visitors can opt for a classic tour or VIP tour at Soldier Field. The classic tour covers the South Courtyard, skyline suite, visitor's locker room, interview room, and the field. The VIP tour includes everything from the classic tour, plus a 15-minute on-field experience, and a look inside the stadium's video control room.

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

If you find yourself in Green Bay, Wisconsin, you probably came for something Packers-related, so you might as well add a Lambeau Field tour to your to-do list.

Lambeau Field has been the home of the Packers since 1957, and after going by New City Stadium for eight years, this venue was renamed in 1965 after Packers founder, player, and coach Earl "Curly" Lambeau. Thanks to numerous expansions and renovations, Lambeau Field now has the fifth-largest maximum capacity in the NFL at 81,441.

Lambeau Field offers three types of tours: Classic, Champions, and Legendary. The 55-minute Classic tour covers the Lambeau Field atrium, east side premium seating, players tunnel, and sideline. The 90-minute Champions tour includes everything in the Classic tour, plus the south end zone clubs. The 120-minute Legendary tour adds stops at the Lee Remmel press box and the visiting team's locker room.

Any and all of these stadium tours rank among the best of the best, if you happen to visit these great sports cities at some point this summer.