DraftKings Olympic Basketball DFS Picks: Saturday - August 10

We've reached the final slate of what has been an absolutely electric Olympic tournament. I wanted to start off by thanking everyone for reading the article and supporting the thing I love dearly ,international hoops. As far as the slate goes I want to point out the significance of the bronze medal game . I think both these teams really value going home with a medal here so I really don't think we see anyone rest but we can't ever be 100% sure so if you're able I highly recommend checking starters on the FIBA site box scores and not playing anyone that's not starting who usually does.

Good luck, everyone !

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Dennis Schroder, Germany ($8,200)

I know he was disappointing last game but he still was on the winning team in the biggest tournament which is something to keep in mind. I think he's still too cheap here and has a big bounce back game for a price I still believe is too cheap.

Stephen Curry, United States ($8,400)

Anthony Edwards, United States ($7,800)

I want to be very careful how I handle Curry after his massive game. I will most likely come in underweight compared to the field but I am aware of the damage he can do if this game is another one that comes down to the wire. If you think USA takes care of business easily vs this France team like I do I think Edwards is a good pivot as we've seen him do damage off the bench and late in the 4th quarter. I want to be clear that I don't think 2 spend up guards is necessary at all on this slate and only a certain build type to consider if entering multiple lineups.

Evan Fournier, France ($6,700)

Another GPP only play but I think France will have to take Serbia strategy of running hot from deep and praying if they want to stay in this game and Fournier gives them the best chance of doing so and he's below $7,000 now.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Serbia ($8,600)

I could be way off base here and wrong but I just think Bogdanovic will be absolutely spent mentally and physically after that USA game it really seemed like he poured a lot into that game and now he faces a Germany team that is very tough defensively so I'll be very underweight on him.

Vasilije Micic, Serbia ($6,800)

If Bog is playing poorly I could See MICIC being the guard that steps up and I like his price tomorrow for the floor he can provide . He's surpassed 25+ FPTS In every non USA game this tournament.

Valuable Values

Isaia Cordinier, France ($4,600)

What else is there to say really he's been incredible and the price is probably too cheap still. You can take away all his fantasy points from stocks and he'd still be hitting value . They'll need him even more so in this game and like I've said before, I think it's only severe foul trouble that could derail his performance.

Nick Weiler-Babb, Germany ($3,700)

Andrew Albicy, France ($3,500)

Yes they're horrendous FPPM guys but now that these other guys are priced up these are the only guys I'm fully confident see solid minutes for this cheap of a tag.

Marko Guduric, Serbia ($4,500)

He was playing awesome vs USA and honestly his foul trouble really cost them down the stretch as he was only able to play 9 minutes but put up an insane FPT mark in limited time surpassing 17 PTS in his limited time.

Ognjen Dobric, Serbia ($4,900)

Saw minutes bump with Guduric foul trouble but I still think he's safe for 20ish minutes with upside for more and he's below $5,000.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Nikola Jokic, Serbia ($11,800)

For the first time this tournament he failed to hit the winning team vs USA and if he shot 30 percent from three that most likely would have been a different story. It does become more difficult to fit him in with all three French values being priced up but it's still possible and I'll be once again going over the field percentage on him which has typically been 50 percent, I'll always find a way.

LeBron James, United States ($9,500)

He continues his absolute incredible run of FPPM numbers posting a triple double and going for a 50 burger in 32 minutes last game. I expect once again 28-32 minutes if this game stays close and I don't see anyone stopping him on France , I think you'll have to hope for a blowout for him to truly fail here.

Franz Wagner, Germany ($9,100)

Coming off a poor game to France I think Wagner looks for a huge bounce back game here to secure Germany the Bronze. There are some very nice James / Wagner teams you can build without Jokic but I also like Franz as a pivot off of James and hope USA blows out France.

Anthony Davis, United States ($8,000)

I mentioned Curry as a guy you play yesterday if the game stayed close (I was shocked how close it stayed ) but nevertheless Curry in one percent of lineups was the factor and he made the winner. I think we could see a similar situation here with Davis. We all knew the Curry game was coming well, how about the game where Davis is forced to play 25 minutes ? He's not surpassed 19 minutes yet due to fouls, blowouts or Embiid playing great. The time could be tomorrow and he will be unowned as Yabusele backs into him 4 straight possessions and gets blocked 3 of the 4 times .

Victor Wembanyama, France ($10,600)

I'm aware of the upside Wembanyama could have on this slate especially if he avoids 2 fouls in the first half which he's failed to do yet and turns him a little timid. I just really question the opportunity cost when I can save over $1,000 by playing James or Wagner, who could outscore him. I could also just punt somewhere and get to the safety of Jokic 40+ floor. If Wemby plays 32+ again and shoots to his mean I could be in big trouble however.

Nicolas Batum, France ($6,600)

I keep mentioning him because the minutes are so good and I'll continue to harp on it . He'll obviously be needed for the max minutes here and he could see the shots tick up if Cordinier is having an off night.

Valuable Values

Guerschon Yabusele, France ($5,600)

Mathias Lessort, France ($4,800)

I do think one of these heroes fall on their face here vs the United States but I think one does enough to hit the winner so I'll continue to play them and eat the chalk. I don't like them together today though.

Isaac Bonga, Germany ($5,100)

Bonga keeps playing 23-27 minutes and he's still only 5.1k not many options down here so just another spot we should eat the chalk.

Johannes Thiemann, Germany ($4,000)

He lost 2-3 minutes of first half rotation being tended to by trainers from an eye poke so I think we see that go back up. I also think Germany will value his rebounding in this matchup more than Johannes Voigtmann who doesn't typically crash the glass. I believe Thiemann flirting with 20 minutes is a possibility today, especially if Voigtmann isn't knocking down shots on offense.

Nikola Milutinov, Serbia ($5,200)

We saw him and Jokic share the floor for about 10 min vs USA so I think that's definitely possible vs this large Germany lineup and possibly even more. Also would play a late run over Jokic if the game is in control.

Dejan Davidovac, Serbia ($3,100)

I don't expect any FPTS here but there's always a chance foul trouble or something else happens but I'm mostly listing him as someone to help jam in Jokic lineups and with pricing being tighter I think you could still post a big score with Davidovac.

