Kentucky Sports Betting News: Which KY Sportsbooks Will Be The Most Popular?

Legal online and mobile sports betting is coming to Kentucky! Thanks to a bill called HB 551, which was signed into law March 31, sports betting will be legal in Kentucky on June 28. Residents of the Bluegrass State will have to wait a while before KY sportsbooks begin operating, but let's take a look at which sports betting sites will likely be the most popular once betting apps are ready to navigate the regulatory framework and set up the necessary infrastructure in Kentucky.

When Will Sportsbooks Begin Operating in Kentucky?

After Kentucky's law legalizing sports betting in the state goes into effect June 28, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will have six months to establish a regulatory framework for mobile sportsbooks to follow. That means Kentucky betting apps will likely launch right at the end of 2023 or early in 2024 with generous betting promos to welcome new users.

Kentuckians hoping for sports betting in time for the NFL season will likely have to wait a few months or travel to other eligible states to bet, but KY sportsbooks should be up and running well before the Super Bowl. It's still possible that Kentucky will be able to expedite the arrival of mobile sports betting, as Kansas legalized sports betting on July 1, 2022 and had operational mobile sportsbooks by the beginning of the NFL season on Sept. 8.

Which KY Sportsbooks Will Be The Most Popular?

HB 551 authorized the arrival of up to 27 online and mobile sportsbooks in Kentucky, so all of the industry leaders are likely to launch in the Bluegrass State. The most popular KY sportsbooks will likely be BetMGM Kentucky, Caesars Kentucky, DraftKings Kentucky, and FanDuel Kentucky. These four credit card betting sites have generally been the most popular options in numerous other states that have legalized sports betting.

All four of those KY sportsbooks offer a variety of betting options on both professional and college sports. Kentucky doesn't have an NFL team, but Kentuckians will be able to wager on former Kentucky QB Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans with a selection of bet types that include moneyline, spread, total, prop, future, and same game parlay bets.

Promo Codes For Popular KY Sportsbooks

We offer exclusive promo codes for new customers signing up for the most popular sportsbooks, and these promo codes should be available to users in Kentucky once KY sportsbooks launch. Most states require customers to be at least 21 years old to sign up for and bet on mobile sportsbooks, but the legal age to bet on these platforms in Kentucky will be 18, which is currently the minimum age to bet on horse racing or play the state lottery.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will match your first wager up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your bet loses. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gets new users a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, which will be matched with a bonus bet if it loses. Use our DraftKings promo code or our FanDuel promo code and bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets on DraftKings Sportsbook or FanDuel Sportsbook.