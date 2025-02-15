PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic: Best Bowling Bets, Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

The fourth stop of the PBA Tour season brought 76 bowlers to Enterprise Park Lanes in Springfield, Missouri for 18 games of qualifying. The top 24 advanced to best-of-7 match play.

The new 2025 Weber 45 oil pattern proved to be a challenge for the competitors, as a 215 average was enough to make the cut to the top 24, and only top seed E.J. Tackett averaged over 227 in qualifying. It was especially tough on lefties, as none advanced to match play, and only Jakob Butturff and Packy Hanrahan finished in the top 32 to cash.

After leading qualifying, Tackett continued his dominance in match play, winning his matches 4-1 and 4-2 to earn the top seed for the stepladder finals. He'll be joined by no. 2 seed Tim Foy Jr., no. 3 Timmy Tan, no. 4 Dom Barrett and no. 5 Ryan Barnes.

Each week I analyze every win, spread, total and futures bet available on the BetRivers Sportsbook app and identify my favorite bets heading into the stepladder finals. I'm off to a strong 7-2, including a +400 winner, so far.

2025 PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic Matchups

Ryan Barnes -9.5 over Dom Barrett (-106)

I've recommended betting on the underdog in each of the first three PBA events this season, and we're a perfect 3-0. When we get to this point of a PBA tournament, I see this first TV match as a 50/50 coin toss, so I'll almost always take the underdog, who is getting the better odds.

But every streak must come to an end. In this case, we are getting a rematch of the round of 8 match that earned Barrett the no. 4 seed. Ryan Barnes earned the last spot on Sunday's show as the highest eliminated qualifier. Although Barrett handled Barnes convincingly in match play, going 4-1 and averaging 231.2 to Barnes's 217.8, Barnes was the stronger player through the first 18+ games. Barnes was also the better bowler on the fresh oil each block of qualifying, averaging 236.7 to Barrett's 194.3 in those three games.

For the sake of my fantasy bowling team, I'll be cheering for Dom Barrett to run the ladder, but the handicapper in me has me leaning towards the early leader in the Rookie of the Year race.

Dom Barrett vs. Ryan Barnes total under 440.5 (-117)

When Barrett and Barnes competed in match play on Friday night, three of their five games totaled over 440. However, their first game on the fresh oil was a cringe-worthy 187-168 win for Barrett. I don't expect a dud like that on Sunday, but I won't be surprised if Barrett struggles to a high-190 or low-200 game, which will give us a good shot at the under.

All odds via BetRivers Sportsbook as of February 15th, 7:30 am CST

2025 PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic Winner Best Bet

E.J. Tackett -9.5 over Match 3 winner (wait until right before the championship match to bet it)

You can bet on Tackett to win now (-139), but I'd rather wait until right before the championship match and hope the odds shift in our favor. If the winner of the third match puts up a good score, I could see Tackett's odds moving closer to -120 or even better if you bet the -9.5 spread.

With games of 288 and 269 to start the event, Tackett jumped out to the early lead and hasn't looked back. The back-to-back Player of the Year is the clear favorite for good reason. I just don't see the value in betting on him now.

If you're going to bet on any player to knock off E.J. Tackett this week, Tim Foy Jr. (+300) looks like the guy to back. He finished third in qualifying then dominated in match play with a 4-1 win over Tom Daugherty and 4-0 sweep against Andrew Anderson. Foy is arguably the hottest bowler on Tour right now, fresh off a third-place finish at the PBA Owen's Illinois Classic last week, and he'll need just one win to set up the championship showdown with Tackett. Consider betting on Foy before the show starts, and if he does advance, you can hedge with a bet on Tackett for a guaranteed profit regardless of who claims the title.

2025 PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic TV Schedule

All times listed are local (Central Standard Time)

Sunday, February 16th

PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic Finals (LIVE on FS1): Noon