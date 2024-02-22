Super Bowl Collectible Frenzy: Scoring Big with Trading Card Treasures

The value of NFL trading cards and sports memorabilia tends to skyrocket during events like the Super Bowl. A rookie card for a top prospect or a specific card for that year's MVP winner can also increase drastically in value.

We obviously live in a digital era, but cards still hold plenty of value. Today, we will be focusing on the value of cards featuring Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players after the Super Bowl.

In the high-octane aftermath of the Super Bowl, NFL trading cards and memorabilia aren't just nostalgic relics; they're hot commodities, with values spiking faster than a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass.

As we dissect the trading card fervor surrounding Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players, let's not forget the Taylor Swift effect and the digital age's surprising embrace of tangible collectibles.

The eBay Scoreboard: Chiefs and 49ers Memorabilia

Player Item Description Price Range Noteworthy Mention Patrick Mahomes Signed Helmet $1,495 A must-have for die-hards, priced like a small treasure. 2016 Texas Tech Card Under $9 A budget-friendly snippet from Mahomes' college days. Rookie Ticket Investment Card Around $50 For those betting on Mahomes' enduring legacy. 2017 Donruss Rookie Card $99.99 A staple for rookie card collectors. 2017 Panini Stained Glass Rookie Card $500,000 The holy grail of Mahomes memorabilia, priced like a luxury home. Brock Purdy 2022 1st Graded NFL Rookie Card $143.99 A testament to Purdy's meteoric rise from Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl starter. Various Rookie Cards $150-$250 An investment in the 49ers' surprise breakout star. Travis Kelce 2018 Panini Impeccable Elegance Patch Card $899.95 Swift's star power might just have given Kelce's card an extra shine. George Kittle Autographed Card Around $200 For fans of the 49ers' tight end powerhouse. Rookie Cards $20-$100+ The price of greatness varies, but Kittle's impact is unmistakable. Isiah Pacheco High-Value Card $100-$300+ Pacheco's swift ascent in the NFL is mirrored in his card values. Christian McCaffrey 2017 Panini Prizm Rookie Card Over $950 A reflection of McCaffrey's status as one of the NFL's elite running backs.

Source: eBay

Do you want a signed and authentic Mahomes helmet? Well, you have to be prepared to dish out the big bucks as it's currently going for $1,495 on eBay.

Everything isn't quite as expensive. For example, there's a 2016 Texas Tech Mahomes card currently being sold for under $9.00.

A rare Mahomes rookie ticket investment card is being valued at around $50. Meanwhile, a 2017 Mahomes rookie card from Donruss is listed at $99.99. There are other rookie cards in perfect condition that are more rare listed at around $300.

The standout item is a Mahomes 2017 Panini stained glass rookie card. The back of the card reads as follows:

"Mahomes may start the 2017 season in the dugout, but the rookie's fastball is big-league ready. 'Man, this kid can throw the football,' Chiefs running back Charcandrick West told NFL Total Access. 'Man, I mean, I ran I think a slant route and I was like, woah. It was crazy. He's got a cannon on him.'"

West predicted the future in a sense. Now Mahomes is considered a future Hall of Famer with an opportunity to surpass Tom Brady as the greatest QB of all-time. And you can add this card to your collection for $500,000.00.

There are other listings for Mahomes cards of course, but these are various examples of cards/merchandise and their current values, with the final one standing out to say the least.

What about the 49ers quarterback who went from Mr. Irrelevant to starting Super Bowl QB?

A Purdy 2022 1st graded NFL rookie card is currently being valued at $143.99 on eBay. Purdy is still young and given his emergence as a star in the NFL, his trading cards have also seen an increase in value.

Other prices for Purdy rookie cards sit between $150-250 dollars. Again, values and prices are subject to change.

Kelce has become one of the most popular NFL stars in the league. NFL fans will argue that Swift did not put Kelce on the map, but there's no question that his popularity increased after dating the famous singer.

There are plenty of different Kelce cards on eBay for sale. Some are around $100 dollars, while others are cheaper based on condition. However, a 2018 Panini Impeccable Elegance Patch Kelce card is currently being sold for $899.95.

One has to imagine that Swift's impact played a role in that lucrative card price.

Sticking with tight ends, some Kittle cards are not cheap. The 49ers tight end is one of the better players at the position and he currently has an autographed card valued at around $200.

Kittle's rookie cards vary in value based on the specific type of card and condition. Some Kittle rookie cards are well over $100, while others are under $20.

Pacheco, similarly to Kittle, has some cards valued in the $100-$200 range. One specific Pacheco card is being valued at over $300 as of this story's writing.

Pacheco has emerged as one of the better running backs in the NFL and card collectors are hoping to get a Pacheco card after the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

How much is a McCaffrey card going for? Sure, the 49ers lost the Super Bowl, but McCaffrey won the Offensive Player of the Year and is considered to be one of the NFL's best running backs.

McCaffrey has various rookie cards going for anywhere between $200-$600. A 2017 McCaffrey Panini Prizm rookie card is currently being valued at over $950, however.

Super Bowl Impact on Trading Cards

Many of these players' cards would be valued at a high price range even if they didn't play in the Super Bowl. However, playing, and of course winning the championship surely led to an increase in the price.

Swift might have helped matters as well. Perhaps card collectors who weren't previously into sports but started watching because of Swift are now interested in buying Chiefs cards.

So between the recent Super Bowl and Swift's impact on the NFL, it is an exciting time to be a fan of sports trading cards.