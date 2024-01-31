Taylor Swift's Lucky 13: A New Twist in Super Bowl Legacy

In terms of popularity, the NFL is 'Untouchable.' And it seems to have been that way 'Forever and Always.' In terms of market share, the league has prospered beyond its 'Wildest Dreams.' It's more than just the game — the NFL is about entertainment. At some point, a 'Mastermind' decided to turn the Super Bowl into a bigger extravaganza by adding the famous halftime shows.

This year, Usher earned the spotlight to appear in the halftime show. However, once the Chiefs made it to the title game, that meant 'SuperStar' Travis Kelce would be playing. What does that mean? Kelce told Swift, 'You Belong With Me,' so she'll be taking a jet from her show in Japan to attend the game while wearing Kansas City 'Red.' Obviously, the music star will be rooting against the San Francisco 'Gold Rush.' Of course, Swift will arguably be the biggest entertainer in the stadium and she'll be seen on television throughout the game while (likely) seated in a luxury suite.

If you've been keeping up with the entertainment part of this game, Taylor Swift's favorite number 13 has become a major storyline. This will be her 13th appearance at a Chiefs game. Also, with it being Super Bowl 58 and Kansas City facing the 49ers — add up the two digits of each and they come up 13s. Speaking of the 49ers, Brock Purdy will try to become the second quarterback with the number 13 to win a Super Bowl (after Kurt Warner). Still not enough? When Swift takes the flight from her concert in Japan to Las Vegas, the flight will be 13 hours. What people will do for a good 'Love Story!'

Let's get ready for a game that fans will remember 'Evermore' while keeping in the spirit of the Taylor Swift story with 13 interesting statistics.

1) This is the ninth time that the same teams have met more than once in the Super Bowl. Don't be surprised if San Francisco has some 'Bad Blood.' These teams met in Super Bowl LIV (54). The 49ers held a 20-10 lead after three quarters. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Kansas City won 31-20. Kyle Shanahan was the head coach. His teams are no stranger to blowing a big lead in the Super Bowl. When Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons in Super Bowl LI (51), Atlanta had a 28-3 lead in the third quarter over the Patriots. Ultimately, the Patriots took the game to overtime, and the Patriots won 34-28. In this rematch, the Chiefs will look to repeat their success while the 49ers will be trying to get some payback.

2) When we talk about Super Bowls, the discussion often turns to the quarterbacks. Although Patrick Mahomes (or 'Superman') is one of the best to ever play the position, this year's playoff numbers haven't been eye-popping. The Kansas City signal caller is averaging 239 passing yards, 25 rushing yards and 1.33 touchdowns. For the 49ers, Brock Purdy is averaging 260 passing yards, 31 rushing yards and one passing score. However, Purdy has one interception while Mahomes has not thrown any. No matter who the opposing QB is, Mahomes always has a sizable edge.

3) Don't be surprised if this game features a battle of the running backs. In the playoffs, Isiah Pacheco of the Chiefs has played in three games. He has rushed for 254 yards on 4.0 yards per carry and three touchdowns. For the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey has played in two games, resulting in 188 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry and four touchdowns. However, McCaffrey has an edge as a receiver. In the playoffs, McCaffrey is averaging 5.5 receptions for 36 yards while Pacheco is averaging two catches for nine yards. This is one position in which the 49ers have a massive advantage, as no running back does it with 'Style' like McCaffrey.

4) Although this contest features two of the best tight ends in the NFL, this postseason has been dominated by Travis Kelce. Going 'Back To December,' he didn't score a touchdown in his last six regular-season games. However, the Chiefs' tight end has 262 yards and three touchdowns in three playoff games. Meanwhile, George Kittle has 108 yards and one score in two playoff games. Regardless of what they've done so far, either player has the ability to have a huge performance. Since Kelce has been Mahomes' go-to player, his likely target total gives him the edge over his counterpart.

5) Sometimes defenses win championships. During the playoffs, the Chiefs have produced better numbers. Kansas City is allowing 13.7 points per game while averaging two sacks and 1.33 takeaways. Meanwhile, the 49ers will need the 'Shake It Off' after a disappointing pair of games that saw them give up 26 points per game. In addition, they are averaging one sack and 1.5 takeaways. Although both of these defenses are quite good, the Chiefs come into this game playing better in the postseason.

6) Until the game is on the line, one of the most 'Invisible' players is the kicker. Will the game come down to a kicker needing to make a field goal? Including the playoffs, Harrison Butker of the Chiefs has made 40 of 42 field-goal attempts (95.2 percent). He also has been perfect on 45 extra-point attempts. However, Jake Moody of the 49ers has been less reliable. On field-goal attempts, he has made 24 of 30 (80 percent), including one miss in each playoff game. Otherwise, Moody has missed on just one of 68 extra-point opportunities. Aside from being much more reliable, Butker has been with the Chiefs for seven years and has extensive playoff (and Super Bowl) experience. The edge in this contest goes to the Chiefs kicker.

7) San Francisco fans love having the 'Reputation' of being one of the best franchises in NFL history. If the 49ers earn the victory, they will match the Patriots and Steelers for the all-time Super Bowl lead with six titles.

8) 'Everything Has Changed' since the early 2000's. If the Chiefs win, they will be the first franchise to repeat as champions since the Patriots did it in 2003-2004.

9) Brock Purdy will be the eighth QB to start a Super Bowl in his first or second season. The previous seven signal callers have won four and lost three. 'The Last Time' a second-year quarterback started the Super Bowl, it was Joe Burrow in Super Bowl LVI (56).

10) Patrick Mahomes is the eighth QB with at least four Super Bowl appearances. The 'Fearless' quarterback trails only Tom Brady (10) and John Elway (five). In addition, Mahomes is in a select group of QBs with two MVP awards and two Super Bowl victories (Brady, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana are the others).

Through eight seasons, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes make for an interesting comparison. The last three stats will not give us 'Closure' on which quarterback is better because Brady dominated until his mid 40s. However, we all love a good debate!

11) The 'End Game' in many historical debates is how many Lombardi trophies a quarterback wins. Through each of their first eight seasons, Brady has a 3-2 edge in Super Bowl victories. Mahomes would tie him with a win against the 49ers.

12) Through each of their first eight seasons, Mahomes leads Brady in AFC Championship Games (5-3), NFL MVP awards (2-0), regular-season wins (64-58), passing yards (24,241 to 18,035), TD passes (192-123), completion percentage (66.3% to 61.9%), fewer interceptions (66 to 49) and All-Pro teams (3-1). Some will credit some of Mahomes' advantages to the league being more pass heavy during his first eight years than it was for Brady. However, the other accolades still favor Mahomes. In the next decade or so, we may have some 'Closure' on this debate.

13) Finally, Mahomes and Brady are tied with two Super Bowl MVPs and three AFC Championships after their first eight seasons. Even though teams start '22' players, it's often the quarterbacks who we remember in these greatest player debates.