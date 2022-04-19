Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strains Popping Up

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Hernandez's injury is a left oblique strain, and he has already been placed on the injured list. The Blue Jays anticipate him sitting at least two weeks, though expect that timeline to remain fluid. He does have a history of oblique injuries, having missed nine days during the 2020 season with a strain on the same side. Lourdes Gurriel and Bradley Zimmer should see more playing time in the Toronto outfield while Hernandez sits.

The obliques are a bit more complex than a simple strain. To start, the obliques aren't an isolated muscle. There are actually two pairs of oblique muscles, located on either side of the rib cage. Each side is divided into two groups, the external obliques and the internal obliques. To complete trunk rotation, the muscles on one side contract with the opposite group on the opposite side. For example, the left internal obliques contract in conjunction with the right external obliques whenever a player swings a bat or throws a ball. We rarely get the specific group involved, though the side of the injury can be useful information in certain scenarios. Regardless of the location of the injury, an oblique strain is extremely limiting in baseball, as nearly every motion involves trunk rotation to some degree.

The "trendy" injury of the early days of the MLB season is the oblique strain, a muscular injury that, unfortunately, comes with a prolonged recovery and can be susceptible to re-injury or aggravation.

Teoscar Hernandez

Byron Buxton

The Twins outfielder remains sidelined by a right knee injury, though he has not been placed on the IL and is traveling with the team. Buxton was injured Friday after an awkward slide into second base. He was sent for further testing, and the subsequent MRI failed to uncover any substantial structural damage. While it's nice to hear he did not suffer extensive cartilage or ligament damage, the announcement can be misleading since Buxton had to have suffered some sort of injury. Without specifics, it's hard to predict when we see him back on the field. The fact that he is traveling with the Twins is encouraging, but he remains a gamble for those in weekly formats.

Hyun Jin Ryu and John Means

While advancements in approach and treatment for forearm and elbows are improving, it is still disheartening to see a pitcher linked to these issues. While the description of each problem may appear different, both locations are closely linked.

The medial or inside aspect of the elbow is usually the area of concern. Here, a bony landmark known as the medial epicondyle acts as an attachment site for the shared tendon of the forearm flexor muscles and the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the elbow. The flexor tendon bundle and the UCL work synergistically to stabilize the elbow. Overhead throwing puts a significant amount of stress and strain on the area. A weakness in the tendon mass or the ligament often results in the opposite structure assuming additional stress, making it vulnerable to injury.

Both Ryu and Means have suffered injuries in this vicinity. Ryu's injury has been described as forearm inflammation, though the inflamed tissue is not being reported. Look for the Blue Jays to slow play his recovery to ensure the overall integrity of the elbow is not compromised. The time off could help the left-hander, who has struggled with his command in his two starts of the season and has seen his velocity drop from start to start. Ross Stripling will take his spot in the Toronto rotation.

Means' diagnosis seems a bit more grim. The Orioles have already placed their lefty on the 60-day IL with what is now being classified as an elbow sprain. The injury was initially diagnosed as tightness in his forearm before he was placed on the 10-day IL with a left elbow strain. The progression hints that the UCL is involved, and the team is currently seeking a second opinion. Tommy John surgery could be in his future if it is determined the UCL is significantly damaged. Means remains without a definitive timeline for the moment, but fantasy managers may want to prep for this being a season-ending injury.

Check Swings

Ronald Acuna: The Atlanta outfielder is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett as he works his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Acuna is expected to rejoin the Braves in early May and should slot in as the designated hitter before gradually returning to field.

Jose Altuve: The 2017 AL MVP suffered a hamstring strain Monday and is considered day-to-day. However, hamstring strains tend to be difficult to manage, particularly for players who rely on their speed. Look for Altuve to undergo additional testing in the coming days with the possibility of an IL trip looming. Aledmys Diaz would see extra time in the field if Altuve misses time.

Javier Baez: The Tigers big offseason acquisition has not played since April 12 as he continues to nurse an undisclosed thumb injury. The injury reportedly occurred on Opening Day and was aggravated in a recent outing. He is experiencing swelling and soreness near the base of the thumb, likely at the carpometacarpal (CMC) joint. The CMC joint is saddle-shaped and allows for the high degree of movement possible with the thumb. Any limitation here would cause issues with Baez's grip and limit his overall effectiveness at the plate. He has been placed on the 10-day IL but could be back as early as this weekend after the move was backdated to Wednesday.

Mike Trout: The Angels outfielder is dealing with a similar injury to a different area of the hand. Trout was hit by a pitch on his left hand on Sunday and is dealing with soreness and swelling in the area. Fortunately, X-rays and an MRI on the area did not reveal a fracture, and Trout is considered day-to-day. Trout should avoid the IL if the Los Angeles medical staff can get the associated symptoms to subside quickly. However, don't be surprised if the team opts for a more conservative approach and places him on the 10-day stint IL to ensure the injury adequately heals and does not become a lingering issue.

Wander Franco: The Rays phenom shortstop is expected back in the lineup on Tuesday after missing time with tightness in his quadriceps. The injury seems minor in nature and shouldn't force him to miss an extended period of time. However, I'll be closing monitoring his status over the next week or so to make sure he moves past the ailment safely and smoothly.