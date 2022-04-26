Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

Max Meyer , P, MIA – There is a not-so-crazy argument that Meyer is the best currently pitcher in the minors, though Grayson Rodriguez may have something to say about that. Nevertheless, Meyer has sparkled to begin the 2022 campaign with a 1.83 ERA and 27:5 K:BB in 19.2 innings while only giving up nine hits through four starts. He also hasn't surrendered a homer and has kept the ball down with an impressive 2.67 GO:AO. Meyer's lack of prototypical starter size and his need for more consistency with his changeup

The Guardians have been holding their own through the first month of the season, but Cleveland is looking to the future as opposed to current results. While Shane Bieber currently anchors the big-league rotation, Daniel Espino is the hurler to watch for 2023 and beyond as he's produced a staggering 216 punch outs in only 129 minor league innings. 14 of the 15 outs he recorded in his last start at Double-A came via the strikeout. Espino can overpower the hitter with a fastball in the triple-digits or make them flail at a hard slider or biting curveball. And he's already amassed 30 Ks in 13.2 innings at Double-A while allowing just six hits. Along with the injured Cody Morris , Gavin Williams and the underrated Peyton Battenfield , Espino leads the Guardians' stockpile of arms ready to hit the Majors as early as next year.

Let's take a look at some other notable neophytes in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

UPGRADE

Max Meyer, P, MIA – There is a not-so-crazy argument that Meyer is the best currently pitcher in the minors, though Grayson Rodriguez may have something to say about that. Nevertheless, Meyer has sparkled to begin the 2022 campaign with a 1.83 ERA and 27:5 K:BB in 19.2 innings while only giving up nine hits through four starts. He also hasn't surrendered a homer and has kept the ball down with an impressive 2.67 GO:AO. Meyer's lack of prototypical starter size and his need for more consistency with his changeup are often used against him, but he's continuously missed bats and more than held his own despite an extremely aggressive start at Double-A to begin his professional career last year. He isn't on the 40-man roster yet, but there appears to be little standing in his way.

Robert Hassell, OF, SD – Hassell has been tormenting the opposition at High-A batting .397/.455/.638 with four home runs, 15 RBI and eight steals over 15 games and has yet to be caught on the bases. His consistency as a 20-year-old in terms of making contact has been ultra-impressive with as many walks (seven) as strikeouts (nine). Hassell offers speed, the ability to hit for average and more power than given credit for. He's off to a fast start, and with continued success an MLB debut sometime late in 2023 isn't out of the question.

Brady House, SS, WAS – House has found little resistance thus far at Low-A hitting .379/.455/.530 with two homers and 23 RBI through 15 games. A first-round pick in 2021, he won't turn 19 until June. The Nationals aren't expected to contend this season, so the organization will have no reason to rush House. That being said, Washington may have no choice but to see how far he'll go in 2022 if he continues to hit at such a high clip.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC – The Cubbies already have one of the top outfield prospects in all of baseball with Brennen Davis, but Crow-Armstrong may soon find himself in the conversation. Acquired in the Javier Baez trade from the Mets last season, Crow-Armstrong missed the majority of last season due to shoulder surgery. However, he was raking prior to the injury and has continued to show his mastery of Low-A slashing .323/.463/.581 with two home runs, 10 RBI and seven steals in 11 games. Crow-Armstrong has accumulated as many walks as strikeouts (eight). Considered a stellar defender with speed to burn, this could be the last opportunity to buy low on him before his value skyrockets.

CHECK STATUS

Ethan Small, P, MIL – There has been a lot of early chatter about Small, who made stops at three different levels last season and has managed a 0.49 ERA to start at Triple-A. The back end of the Milwaukee rotation has been better than expected so far, and the 25-year-old has also been a bit wild with 12 walks over 18.1 innings after giving 21 free passes in nine starts at Triple-A to end last year. As a result, even Small might not know where the ball is headed right now. He's been difficult to hit, but perhaps in an unsustainable kind of way. Barring injury, Small will almost certainly make his big league debut this season, but his premiere may not be as soon as some would anticipate.

Adam Macko, P, SEA – Macko was born in Slovakia, grew up in Ireland and went to high school in Canada. The southpaw's circuitous route to the big leagues has now taken him to the Seattle organization, where he's bulked up and boasts a three-pitch arsenal anchored by his nasty off-speed offerings (curveball and slider). Macko has been borderline unhittable through the first three starts of 2022 posting an absurd 29:3 K:BB across 16 innings at High-A. His strikeout potential makes him worth a look, though he's only logged a total of 72.2 innings since being drafted in 2019 and the organization is likely to be cautious.

Dustin Harris, OF, TEX – Harris is an intriguing, versatile player who has seen his stock steadily rise over the past couple of years. He's known for his excellent contact skills, but also slugged 20 home runs and stole 25 bases between Low-A and High-A in 2021. Harris has also played a variety of positions, including every outfield spot as well as first and third base. In terms of hitting approach, one has to wonder whether he'll be helped or hurt by the coaching in this new era of promoting launch angle. Will Harris sacrifice some hits – and add strikeouts – in search of even more power? He's recorded 17 strikeouts in just 13 games to start the 2022 campaign, though is still batting above .300.

Alex Binelas, 3B, BOS – Rafael Devers rejected a contract extension earlier this month, so the future for Boston at the hot corner may not necessarily be locked down. Binelas was obtained from the Brewers in the deal involving Hunter Renfroe and has been surging to begin his time in the Red Sox organization. The 21-year-old is slashing .306/.435/.714 with six homers, 14 RBI and two steals through 13 contests. Once seen as a possible first round pick, Binelas' stock dropped after a slow start to his final collegiate campaign. However, he only slipped to the third round and could be viewed now as a steal.

DOWNGRADE

Nolan Jones, 3B, CLE – Jones had a rather dismal 2021 and has been slowed by injuries to begin 2022. He hit just .238 last season at Triple-A while fanning 122 times across 99 games. While Jones wasn't afraid to take a walk, he only managed 13 home runs while registering high strikeout totals. In fact, he's never produced 20 long balls in a single minor-league season. Jones has yet to take the field this year due to offseason ankle surgery and back issues. He'll likely repeat Triple-A upon his return. And while that should be soon, Jones' star has certainly faded.

Oswald Peraza, SS, NYY – The Bronx Bombers opted against signing a big-name free agent shortstop this offseason, instead opting for a stop-gap approach in the form of Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Ultimately, it appears the organization is waiting for the ascension of phenom Anthony Volpe to the position. That being said, Peraza stands between Volpe and the big leagues following a breakout 2021 where he hit .297/.356/.477 with 18 home runs, 58 RBI and 38 steals across three levels and finished at Triple-A. While there were a few calls for him to be promoted after Kiner-Falefa's slow start to this season, he's also struggled batting just .152 with one homer, two steals and 10 strikeouts through the first 12 games. The window of opportunity could be incredibly small for Peraza with the Yankees as Volpe is already at Double-A.