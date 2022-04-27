MLB FanDuel Picks for Today

This article is part of our FanDuel Sportsbook series.

I'm looking at a game apiece on either end of Wednesday's all-day slate, with both battles out west. In the first, I'm putting my trust in a talented southpaw that draws a tantalizing matchup, while the nightcap offers the potential for an entertaining pitcher's duel.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks 3:40pm ET

Starting Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Zac Gallen

Urias started off the season in crooked fashion against the Rockies, but he's quickly bounced back to look like the pitcher that won 20 games last season. The left-hander has allowed just one earned run on three hits across 10 innings to the Reds and Padres over the last two starts while recording 11 strikeouts.

He couldn't ask for a better matchup with which to keep the good times rolling Wednesday; the Diamondbacks have an MLB-low .170 average, .526 OPS and .248 wOBA versus left-handed pitching, and current Arizona bats have a collective .140/.140/.196 slash line over 91 career encounters against him.

Urias has also been a very effective pitcher on the road over the majority of his big-league career, posting a 3.11 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 along a 15-3 mark in 127.1 road innings since the start of the 2020 season. That body of work, combined with L.A.'s stalwart bullpen, leads me to put some faith in a modest run total for Arizona.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers-Diamondbacks

The Pick: Diamondbacks Under 3.5 runs (-130) for 1 RW Buck

Secondary Pick: Julio Urias Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+110) for 1 RW Buck

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels 9:38pm ET

Starting Pitchers: Zach Plesac vs. Shohei Ohtani

Plesac has gotten 2022 off to an excellent start, posting a 1.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 92.6% LOB rate across his first three starts. The right-hander, who's coming off a career-high 10 wins last season, has gone at least 5.1 innings in each start and given up just three earned runs across 17.2 innings to the Royals, Giants and White Sox. In other words, Plesac is battle-tested against some tough hitters, but he gets another thorny matchup against an Angels team that went into Tuesday night with an AL-high 82 runs and AL-high .349 wOBA against right-handed pitching.

Ohtani has sandwiched two highly impressive starts against the Astros around a blow-up versus the Rangers, which tagged him for six earned runs on six hits over 3.2 innings April 14. The right-hander has thrived in his home park since the start of his MLB career, posting a 2.18 ERA, .190 BAA and .266 wOBA with an 11.4 K/9 and 0.9 HR/9 across 111.2 career innings. The Guardians have been a menacing road offense, however (5.2 runs per game) and went into Tuesday with a .274 average and .349 wOBA against right-handed pitching when traveling.

These are two talented pitchers, but the bats on either side are formidable as well, leading me to my Over selection on the modest total.

MLB Best Bets for Guardians-Angels

The Pick: Over 3.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-152) for 1 RW Buck

Secondary Pick: Over 7.5 runs (-110) for 1 RW Buck

