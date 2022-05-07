FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

After a crowded Friday night that had 13 games to maneuver through, we've got a reduced seven games for Saturday's main slate, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Rain could be a factor in Baltimore, so keep an eye out there. It's still a crowded pitching field with seven arms priced at $9,000 or greater.

Pitching

Four games on this slate have a run total of 6.5 or seven, so we should have plenty of options. Corbin Burnes ($10,900) is the obvious favorite. Not only is he in good form, but the Braves offensive approach has left plenty to be desired, which includes a 26.2 percent strikeout rate against righties. I'll continue to bet opposing pitcher strikeout overs against this lineup until it loses on consecutive days.Budgetary concerns are the only reason to fade here. Max Fried ($9,700) doesn't have the same strikeout upside, but he's a solid bet to match Burnes for 6+ innings.

Because of the low run totals, we've got plenty of safe arms to choose from, but most seem to lack the strikeout potential to help match Burnes' upside. Sean Manaea ($9,500) may be the exception there, simply because he gets a Marlins team that's whiffing at a ridiculous 29.6 percent rate. Manaea sits at 9.0 Ks per nine, which should play up a little here, and with Miami having only a .272 wOBA and .108 ISO, he should get enough innings for a quality start.

Paydown options aren't plentiful, nor necessary given the slate's depth. But if that's your strategy, consider Jordan Lyles ($7,000) or Kyle Freeland ($7,100). Both have shown 40 point potential, and while they likely don't have that here as their matchups don't strike out often, there should be some stability. Lyles gets a Royals lineup with only a 19.9 percent K rate, but they rank 25th against righties with only a .274 wOBA and 79 wRC+. Freeland's matchup is pretty similar; Arizona whiffs 22.3 percent of the time, and ranks 29th with a .265 wOBA and 69 wRC+ against lefties.

Top Targets

With so many aces on the mound, top bats don't jump out. And paying up on the bump likely doesn't allow for many splurges on offense. Perhaps that leads to low usage for the slate's top bat in Manny Machado ($4,500) who is scolding hot. He's carrying a .418 wOBA against righties and has multiple hits in three of four, posting double-digit FDP in four straight and seven of eight.

Tampa's lineup is priced incredibly favorably given their splits against lefties. But with the Vegas run total at seven, even if they get five of them are they stackable? You want pieces, but maybe not multiple. Wander Franco ($3,800) makes plenty of sense given his .481 wOBA, 233 wRC+ and .304 ISO while only whiffing 8.3 percent of the time.

Value Bats

If you want to be different and move off of Franco above, but still get in on some of Tampa's lineup, Manuel Margot ($2,600), Yandy Diaz ($2,900) and Harold Ramirez ($2,400) all have at least a .425 wOBA and 192 wRC+ against lefties, albeit in 24 or less plate appearances.

The Nationals appear to have some high floor bats to help round out your lineup. Cesar Hernandez ($2,800) doesn't have positive splits against righties, but he's riding a 12-game hitting streak and hits atop the lineup. Yadiel Hernandez ($2,800) figures to be back in the lineup Saturday with a righty on the mound, and does have positive splits, including a .380 wOBA against righties. He's also coming in with five straight multi-hit outings.

If you're a BvP guy, Dansby Swanson ($2,800) is 4-of-5 with two homers against Burnes in his career, and went yard Friday night.

Stack to Consider

Orioles vs. Royals (Carlos Hernandez): Cedric Mullins ($3,400), Anthony Santander ($3,100), Austin Hays ($2,900)

I had interest here Friday, that was rained out and remains a concern Saturday, but the thought process and appeal are the same. There's value in all three, and we want to attack Hernandez, who is allowing a .441 wOBA to righties and .370 to lefties. Mullins appears to be warming up, having homered in consecutive games while hitting safely in six straight. Santander and Hays are the team's leading regulars against righties, posting a .368 and .384 wOBA, respectively. All three strike out less than 20 percent of the time and should hit in the top portion of the lineup, giving them a good chance at four plate appearances, balls in play and production in a plus matchup.

