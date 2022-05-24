MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Parlays for Tuesday, May 24

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Expert Picks for Tuesday, May 24

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his best MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Previous article: 7-3 +10.44

Season: 61-64-1 +19.61

I had a strong Friday and just missed hitting both 3 teamers for a solid +10 unit night. The key to winning in the units game is sprinkling a little on those and hoping they hit and build the bankroll.

Offense is starting to pick up across baseball, especially home runs. Warmer weather, starting pitching injuries, shorter bullpens, and hitters now with a full month plus under their belts are all reasons for this. So keep an eye on the totals as they start to creep back up 0.5 to 1.0 runs.

Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays 6:40 pm EDT

Pablo Lopez vs. Shane McClanahan

I rode McClanahan last week in several different plays against the Tigers. I will continue to do so, especially at home. The Marlins typically hit better on the road vs. home because of the huge park shift. But in this case, we have a tough ballpark in Tampa Bay, so I don't see many runs being scored by them in this spot.

I am going to look for ways to capitalize on both starting pitchers that are in the top 10 in ERA and top four on the slate.

MLB Best Bets for Rays-Marlins

Under 6.5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (FanDuel -115)

Under 3.5 runs F5 for 1.44 RW buck (FanDuel -144)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals 7:05 pm EDT

Walker Buehler vs. Josiah Gray

When the Dodgers are playing one of the worst teams in baseball, I will pound the -1.5 run line every time. The Dodgers are 7-0 in their last 7 against the Nationals. They are 8-2 in their last 10, while the Nationals are 3-7. In May, the Dodgers have scored 6.23 runs per game while the Nationals have scored 3.4 runs per game since May 6th

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers-Nationals

Dodgers over 4.5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (FanDuel -120)

Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1.26 RW buck (FanDuel -126)

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins 7:40 pm EDT

Rony Garcia vs. Sonny Gray

Two teams that are heading in opposite directions where the Twins have bounced back from last year and the Tigers are one of the worst teams in baseball. The Twins are 8-2 in their last 10 games, while the Tigers are actually 5-5. But the Tigers' offense in the last seven days has been awful with a .196 average, 49 strikeouts to just 6 walks. The Twins are hitting .277 in the last 7 days with a strong K/BB rate of 42 strikeouts to 36 walks. The Twins are 4-0 vs. the Tigers this year with a 22-9 (5.5 to 2.3) run differential.

MLB Best Bets for Tigers-Twins

Tigers under 3 runs for 1.14 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

Twins -1.5 runs for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

Twins over 4.5 runs for 1.14 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals 7:45 pm EDT

Kevin Gausman vs. Jordan Hicks

The Jays' offense has completely tanked and scored 3 runs or less in 16 out of 21 games. They are 2-8 in their last 10 road games, hitting .200. They only have 14 home runs in their last 21 with just six in their last 10 road games. With Gausman on the mound, I expect this game to be extremely low-scoring. In their last 10 games, the Jays have scored 27 vs. 28 runs for a 5.5 runs per game average.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays-Cardinals

Jays under 4 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel)

Under 7.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +110)

MLB Parlays Today

3 TEAM PARLAY – 0.1 RW buck to win 5.13; Jays/Cardinals u7.5, Dodgers o4.5, Twins over 4.5

3 TEAM PARLAY – 0.1 RW buck to win 5.79; Twins -1.5, Dodgers -1.5, Diamondbacks -1.5

