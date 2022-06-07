MLB Picks Today: Free Expert MLB Bets for Tuesday, June 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Tuesday, June 7th

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Previous article 4-1 +3.00

Season 75-79-1 +15.95

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds

I've written about the Reds playing much better baseball and they are 16-13 in the last month, but the key is their offense at home. They are hitting .282 vs. .223. and averaging seven runs per game (last 18 home). Graham Ashcraft is 2-0, with a 1.53 ERA, but only 9 strikeouts and 5 walks. What I do like is he has gone 6.1 and 7.0 innings in his last two starts. Tyler Gilbert has allowed 6 home runs in his last 3 starts and could be in line to get blitzed tonight. When I like the favorite and the total is higher, I am more comfortable laying -1.5 runs.

MLB Expert Picks for Diamondbacks at Reds

Reds -1.5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +140)

Reds over 5 runs for 1.14 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

Joan Adon has been the worst F5 pitcher in baseball with an 0-9-1 record (-$900) and Edward Cabrera is one of the best young pitching prospects in baseball. I like getting the Marlins at home as the Nationals have been terrible on the road. One of the angles I like is laying 0.5 runs F5 when the total is low, but there is a significant difference in starting pitchers.

MLB Expert Picks for Nationals at Marlins

Marlins -0.5 F5 for 1.20 RW buck (FanDuel -120)

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

The Tigers' offense has been the worst in baseball, but it is even worse on the road. They have averaged 1.9 runs in their last 10 road game and 2.2 runs in 25 road games. Jose Quintana has allowed three runs or less in every start, and only once has he allowed three runs. Even though the play is on the Tigers under, having Tarik Skubal on the other side should keep this game low scoring on both sides and close to the vest.

MLB Expert Picks for Tigers at Pirates

Tigers u3.5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (FanDuel -120)

Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves

Both teams are headed in opposite directions as the A's are 1-9 in their last 10 and 5-15 in their last 20. The Braves are starting to play good baseball as they are 7-3 in their last 10 and 12-8 in their last 20. We have some edge in starting pitching on the Braves side with Kyle Wright vs. Cole Irvin. The A's have been outscored 61-26 in their last 10 games (6.1-2.6), so with the Braves as a huge money line favorite at -235, laying -1.5 runs at -120 is the much better value.

MLB Expert Picks for Athletics at Braves

Braves -1.5 for 1.2 RW buck (FanDuel -120)

