Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props for June 25

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, June 25

With 15 games on the schedule Tuesday, we have a ton of betting options to consider. Let's try to narrow down the field and highlight some of the best props to target.

Mike Barner's season record: 28-19 (+4.13 units)

MLB fans: Get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code for a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

Kansas City Royals vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets

Taking the mound for the Royals will be Seth Lugo, who has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last eight starts. For the season, he has a 2.42 ERA and a 3.47 FIP. While he doesn't usually rack up a ton of strikeouts, he has just a 5.7-percent walk rate and has only given up 0.8 HR/9.

With Lugo on the mound, let's attack an under for the Marlins. Nick Fortes has been receiving regular playing time behind the plate, despite his inability to produce offensively. For the season, he has a .068 ISO and a .186 wOBA. In 57 total games, he only has 11 RBI and nine runs scored. Let's take him to finish under his combined hits, runs and RBI prop.

Baseball fans present in the Tar Heel State can claim thousands of dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos this baseball season now that North Carolina sports betting is officially live. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets after making an initial wager of at least $10.

MLB Picks for Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins

Nick Fortes under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets

The Guardians' bullpen isn't in the best of shape. Emmanuel Clase, Hunter Gaddis, Scott Barlow, Tim Herrin and Cade Smith have all pitched in two of the last three days. They would likely love to get some length out of Logan Allen, who is scheduled to start against the Orioles.

Allen is already having a disappointing season with his 5.23 ERA and 5.52 FIP. His WHIP is a bloated 1.48 and he has given up 1.8 HR/9. Of the 15 starts that he has made this season, Allen has given up at least three earned runs in nine of them. A potentially longer leash than usual versus an Orioles team that has scored the most runs in baseball puts Allen in a spot where he could give up at least three earned runs again.

MLB Picks for Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians

Logan Allen over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Best Bets

The Nationals and Padres played a 10-inning affair Monday. The Nationals scored three runs in the top of the 10th, but the Padres followed up with four runs in the bottom of the frame to earn the victory. The downside for the Padres is that they were forced to use five relievers in the game.

With injuries hitting their starting rotation hard, the Padres will give Adam Mazur another opportunity to start. He has been awful in his first four outings, allowing a total of 14 runs over 17.1 innings. One of his biggest problems was that he issued at least three walks in all four of those outings. Him allowing at least three walks again comes with great odds, making it a risk worth taking.

MLB Picks for San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

Adam Mazur over 2.5 walks (+150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Nick Fortes under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Logan Allen over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Adam Mazur over 2.5 walks (+150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Stay up to date on the best MLB picks and props every day of the season using RotoWire's props tool. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.