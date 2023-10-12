Best MLB Bet: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies, NLDS Game 4, Oct. 12

The big difference between these two teams in this series has been the clear advantage in the starting pitching department. Throughout the first three games, the boys of Red October have managed to combine for allowing only four earned runs

Atlanta Braves (-154) @ Philadelphia Phillies (+130) | Over/Under 8.5 What a showdown these two rivals can put on. Atlanta handled Philadelphia in the regular season with a slight 8-5 series advantage, but right now it's Philly that holds the 2-1 series lead in the postseason. Now, if you open up your history books and check out 2022, the Phils took down the Bravos in four games. Ironically, the sequence could follow the same pattern with a Phillies win, Braves win, Phillies win and Phillies win. After an unbelievable meltdown in Game 2, Philadelphia put its foot on the gas and didn't let up in Game 3. Will they do the same thing in Game 4?

We're extremely close to finalizing the final four teams remaining in the MLB postseason. The only thing missing is that last spot in the NLCS that either goes to the Braves or the Phillies. The winner of this NL East showdown has a date with the slithering snakes of Arizona, fresh off a clean sweeparoo against the LA Dodgers. Philly remains at a 2-1 advantage in the series, so one win returns it to the NLCS for the second straight year. Meanwhile, Atlanta will need to rally if it hopes to flip the script.

The big difference between these two teams in this series has been the clear advantage in the starting pitching department. Throughout the first three games, the boys of Red October have managed to combine for allowing only four earned runs in 15.2 innings, while striking out 19 Bravos! Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola have been nothing other than sensational, both giving their team a chance to win. In the opening game, Ranger Suarez did his job and battled a tough Spencer Strider. If this team wants to take care of business again, Suarez will need to be extra crispy tonight facing Strider and this Braves lineup once more.

The Phillies' common theme this series has been the long ball. Thus far, they have totaled eight taters, three of them off the bat of Bryce Harper. They combined for six in Game 3, probably taking out frustrations of letting Game 2 slip away from their grasp. Harper has done nothing but deliver in the big moment time after time. They will call upon the superstar to do it again against an elite strikeout artist in Strider, who was sensational in Game 1 (7 IP, 1 ER, 8 Ks). While Strider racked up a ton of punchies this year (281, which led the MLB), the mustache and quads have been susceptible to allowing homers (23, including postseason). Strider's one advantage is the incredible resume against his NL East rival this season, where he has shoved for 33 innings and yielded only eight earned runs, while punching out 46 batters across five starts, including the playoffs. The only game Atlanta lost against Philly with SS going was Game 1 of this series.

It's an incredible matchup with these two teams, but sadly only one get be the winner. Despite an advantage on the mound, Philadelphia is way too hot right now. They have outplayed the Braves in every game this series. The jungle of Citizens Bank Park will be rocking again. You know Philly wants to close it out at home again, and avoid heading back to the ATL for Game 5. Give me the Phils to run it back.

Pick: Phillies ML +130



