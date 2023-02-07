Boston Red Sox Win Total And Other Futures To Bet In 2023

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

The Boston Red Sox are normally one of the most competitive teams in the MLB. However, that was not the case in 2022. In fact, the 2022 season was a year that the Red Sox and their fan base would like to forget. They ended the regular season last place in the AL East, missing the playoffs by a wide margin.

Boston Red Sox Win Total Odds

Red Sox Team Win Total Over 77.5 Wins (-110) at BetMGM MA

The Red Sox ended the 2022 regular season with a 78-84 record. Because the Red Sox have been disappointing in recent years, oddsmakers are adjusting Boston's team win total lines. This year, the Red Sox team win total is set at 77.5 wins with -110 odds at BetMGM MA, one of the best Massachusetts betting apps.

All Boston has to do is match last year's win total to hit this bet. As long as they do not regress, this is a wise bet to make. Player additions that include Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida should help the team stay afloat until Trevor Story is ready to return from his UCL injury.

Boston Red Sox AL East Odds

Red Sox To Win The AL East (+2000) at FanDuel Sports

The Red Sox are long shots to win the AL East. However, sports are sports and anything can happen if the proverbial ball bounces in the right direction for your favorite club. Although the Red Sox have not won the AL East in four seasons, the team won its division in three straight campaigns from 2016-2018.

If the Red Sox can avoid the injury bug and their offseason additions live up to the hype, this is a team that can turn it around fast. Currently, there is immense value in the Red Sox to win the AL East at +2000 odds, and they have +3500 AL Championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Where Can I Bet on Boston Red Sox Futures?

Massachusetts sports betting launched on January 31st, 2023 for in-person retail betting. Expect legal online wagering to commence at some point in March of 2023.

