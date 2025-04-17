College Baseball Best Bet for Thursday, April 17th

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

What's up, team? It's a brand-new week in the sport of college baseball that predominantly starts on Thursday thanks to the Easter holiday. The board is a bit lopsided with a ton of heavy home favorites, and while there are some teams we can take advantage of, I want to do something I haven't done this year for you guys.

ML Parlay: LSU/Texas +115 (2u)

College Baseball can be one of the few spots where a parlay has some good value. Both LSU and Texas are favorites of -200 or higher with pitching advantages. The Tigers are coming off a disaster series at Auburn where they got swept, while the Longhorns managed to pull out a gritty series win at Kentucky.

LSU is in a monster bounce-back situation with virtually the whole team no-showing against Auburn. They host Alabama, who has slowed down a ton since their early season heater. Bama is bumping Friday guy, Zane Adams, from his ace role to the Sunday spot. Tyler Fay will assume the Game 1 start, though he's primarily a reliever. Fay has posted a 4.98 ERA while he has allowed four homers in 25.2 IP. While LSU's lineup has been a bit sluggish, it's only a matter of time before they erupt.

Meanwhile, Kade Anderson has been one of the best arms in the nation in 2025, giving him an eagle-like soar of an MLB draft stock as a potential top-20 pick this summer. It's monster punchout stuff (81 K's in 51.2 IP) from the left side. His 3.48 ERA is even a bit inflated thanks to two bad starts, one of them coming last week at Auburn (4.1 IP, 5 ER). He'll see a Bama lineup that has slowed a lot recently, scoring just nine runs last week against Miss State, and 11 against Auburn the week before. I'm definitely counting on a big rebound for Kade.

Texas has been ripping this season, and a lot of that has to do with their revamped pitching staff, which holds as the second-best ERA in the nation (3.03). The Indiana State transfer, Jared Spencer, has a lot to do with that as their Friday guy and ace. His signature moment was a 7.2 IP, 2-hit, 1-ER, 11 K gem against a white-hot UGA lineup a few weeks ago. The Horns have won seven of his nine starts.

Spencer will see an Auburn team fresh off the sweep of LSU. But, what anybody who follows the sport knows is this Tiger team is much different on the road than they are at home, averaging just five runs per game away. While they are still good and dangerous, getting in a regression spot away from their strength is an advantage.

Samuel Dutton has been a godsend for Auburn this year after his transfer from LSU. His presence and consistency have given the team a chance to win every series opener, as well as a legitimate weekend stud. Pitching to a 2.34 ERA and 58 K/12 BB ratio in 50 innings, he's solidified himself as an ace. However, if you look under the hood, he's also fallen victim to the road issues (8 ER, 12 hits in 9.1 innings - 2 starts).

The Longhorn offense is still dangerous sans Max Belyeu, though they have really been delivering with extremely timely hits. Dutton seems due for a let-down spot down in Austin.

Two stud programs at home with mound advantages is too good to pass up. That's why it's a rare 2u play.

Pick: Parlay 2u +115 (at DraftKings Sportsbook)

