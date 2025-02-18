Collette Calls: Get a Jump on Steals

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.

We will finally have actual spring training games this week! It feels so good to type that sentence because it means the best time of the year is here — the peak of draft season. I have already had two in-person drafts for this season; the first was the XFL draft back at First Pitch Arizona in November, while the most recent one was the Waffle House Area Roto Fantasy (WHARF) league this past weekend in the metro Atlanta area. Did I plan on opening up with two first baseman? No. But, I believe I made it work in the end. Before I forget, if you would like to take me on head-to-head in a RotoWire Online Championship league this season, there are still spots left for the draft which is scheduled for the evening of February 27th.

As spring training begins, these are the top 10 things I look for while I peruse the box scores and our news bits:

Injuries Injuries Injuries Injuries Injuries Team stolen base attempts New pitches New positions Playing time Roster cuts

I joined Erik Halterman on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball podcast recently to look at some of the bold predictions:

If you listened to the entire episode, you heard me utter a phrase numerous times: "History is a great teacher." I love that phrase, perhaps because history was my favorite subject in school and because the best teacher I ever had was my Contemporary History teacher in my senior year of high school. It is contemporary history that I wish to revisit here, as we once again look to plan how best to tackle the stolen base market in the third year of the new rules regarding steals.

The league stole 3,617 bases last season, besting its total of 3,503 steals from the 2023 season. We knew the league was going to attempt more steals in 2023 under the new rule changes, but there was some uncertainty about whether baserunners would take things further or if the pitcher and catcher batteries would adjust the machinations of their roles to reduce the 80 percent success rate teams enjoyed in 2023. What if I told you the answer was under our collective noses in March of 2024?

Season Spring Regular Difference Attempts 2010 2.04 1.68 -18% 4088 2011 2.16 1.86 -14% 4540 2012 2.22 1.80 -19% 4365 2013 1.96 1.52 -22% 3700 2014 1.92 1.56 -19% 3799 2015 1.88 1.46 -22% 3569 2016 1.90 1.46 -23% 3538 2017 2.00 1.42 -29% 3461 2018 2.04 1.42 -30% 3432 2019 1.94 1.28 -34% 3112 2021 1.64 1.20 -27% 2924 2022 1.54 1.34 -13% 3297 2023 2.18 1.80 -17% 4369 2024 2.25 1.88 -16% 4578

March of 2023 saw the league use spring training as a test lab to see how steals would play out, as managers sent their players early and often. The Giants led all clubs with 55 attempted steals in spring training but then only attempted 73 steals as a club during the entire regular season. The correlation between attempted steals per game in Spring Training and the final league-wide regular season total is a robust 0.82.

This theory doesn't work as well at a team level, as the table below shows the teams sorted in descending order of regular season stolen base attempts and how those teams ranked during spring training. The top four spot held up, but things get sloppy thereafter:

Team SB CS Attempts Spring Attempts Rank WSN 223 73 296 4th MIL 217 42 259 1st CIN 207 45 252 3rd TBR 178 53 231 7th CLE 148 46 194 14th BOS 144 44 188 9th LAA 133 50 183 2nd PHI 148 30 178 17th CHC 143 30 173 11th SEA 140 28 168 5th MIA 125 43 168 24th KCR 134 31 165 18th LAD 136 23 159 28th ARI 119 30 149 20th SDP 120 28 148 18th NYM 106 22 128 26th PIT 106 19 125 28th OAK 98 26 124 23rd BAL 98 25 123 20th CHW 90 33 123 11th TEX 97 25 122 25th STL 91 29 120 20th HOU 93 24 117 14th COL 85 31 116 6th NYY 88 26 114 8th DET 76 24 100 28th SFG 68 22 90 9th ATL 69 20 89 16th TOR 72 16 88 11th MIN 65 23 88 26th

The correlation here is weaker at 0.50, because teams like the Yankees, Rockies and Giants failed to bring their aggressive spring tendencies north with them, while the middle of the pack tended to slow down as well.

I cannot overstate the importance of paying attention to the running game in Spring Training. The research I did after the 2023 season found that we can use that data to closely project the final league-wide stolen base rate. The data before the rule change allowed us to see that despite some year to year changes, the data held up from 2010-2022. The rule changes in 2023 gave us a new baseline to work with, but using the same formula with the 2023 spring training rate, the projection was off by less than one percent. Now that we have two seasons of data under the current rules, I would suggest that the formula needs to be adjusted to the last two springs specifically.

Had someone taken the 2.25 steals per game rate from the 2024 spring training games and applied a 17 percent reduction to that total for the regular season, it would have projected to 4,536 attempted steals in the 2024 regular season. That would have represented a 3.8 percent increase in the steals attempted during the 2023 regular season. The final 2024 number was slightly higher at 4,578, but that was only 0.9 percent higher than the projected total. If we apply the same formula to a potential 2025 Spring Training stolen base attempt rate between 2.20 and 2.35, we get the math in the table below:

Rate 2025 Games Played 2025 Projected Attempts % Change over 2024 2.20 2430 4464 -2.5% 2.21 2430 4484 -2.0% 2.22 2430 4504 -1.6% 2.23 2430 4525 -1.2% 2.24 2430 4545 -0.7% 2.25 2430 4565 -0.3% 2.26 2430 4586 0.2% 2.27 2430 4606 0.6% 2.28 2430 4626 1.1% 2.29 2430 4647 1.5% 2.30 2430 4667 1.9% 2.31 2430 4687 2.4% 2.32 2430 4707 2.8% 2.33 2430 4728 3.3% 2.34 2430 4748 3.7% 2.35 2430 4768 4.2%

Since we are coming off a season where the power numbers were depressed, I believe it's safe to assume the league will be running at least as often as it was last season, if not more often, until the baseball begins to fly a bit further. A review of the publicly available projection systems are averaging a 3.0 percent projected increase in steals this season, so if we see a spring training per-game rate below 2.32, adjust accordingly.

I know this is more math and numbers than you're accustomed to in my columns, but I cannot overstate how much we can learn about how the regular steals season market will play out by paying attention to what happens in spring training. History is indeed a great teacher.