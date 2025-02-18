Fantasy Baseball
Collette Calls: Get a Jump on Steals

Jason Collette 
Published on February 18, 2025

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.

If you listened to the entire episode, you heard me utter a phrase numerous times: "History is a great teacher." I love that phrase, perhaps because history was my favorite subject in school and because the best teacher I ever had was my Contemporary History teacher in my senior year of high school. It is contemporary history that I wish to revisit here, as we once again look to plan how best to tackle the stolen base market in the third year of the new rules regarding steals. 

The league stole 3,617 bases last season, besting its total of 3,503 steals from the 2023 season. We knew the league was going to attempt more steals in 2023 under the new rule changes, but there was some uncertainty about whether baserunners would take things further or if the pitcher and catcher batteries would adjust the machinations of their roles to reduce the 80 percent success rate teams enjoyed in 2023. What if I told you the answer was under our collective noses in March of 2024?

Season

Spring

Regular

Difference

Attempts

2010

2.04

1.68

-18%

4088

2011

2.16

1.86

-14%

4540

2012

2.22

1.80

-19%

4365

2013

1.96

1.52

-22%

3700

2014

1.92

1.56

-19%

3799

2015

1.88

1.46

-22%

3569

2016

1.90

1.46

-23%

3538

2017

2.00

1.42

-29%

3461

2018

2.04

1.42

-30%

3432

2019

1.94

1.28

-34%

3112

2021

1.64

1.20

-27%

2924

2022

1.54

1.34

-13%

3297

2023

2.18

1.80

-17%

4369

2024

2.25

1.88

-16%

4578

March of 2023 saw the league use spring training as a test lab to see how steals would play out, as managers sent their players early and often. The Giants led all clubs with 55 attempted steals in spring training but then only attempted 73 steals as a club during the entire regular season. The correlation between attempted steals per game in Spring Training and the final league-wide regular season total is a robust 0.82.

This theory doesn't work as well at a team level, as the table below shows the teams sorted in descending order of regular season stolen base attempts and how those teams ranked during spring training. The top four spot held up, but things get sloppy thereafter:

Team

SB

CS

Attempts

Spring Attempts Rank

WSN

223

73

296

4th

MIL

217

42

259

1st

CIN

207

45

252

3rd

TBR

178

53

231

7th

CLE

148

46

194

14th

BOS

144

44

188

9th

LAA

133

50

183

2nd

PHI

148

30

178

17th

CHC

143

30

173

11th

SEA

140

28

168

5th

MIA

125

43

168

24th

KCR

134

31

165

18th

LAD

136

23

159

28th

ARI

119

30

149

20th

SDP

120

28

148

18th

NYM

106

22

128

26th

PIT

106

19

125

28th

OAK

98

26

124

23rd

BAL

98

25

123

20th

CHW

90

33

123

11th

TEX

97

25

122

25th

STL

91

29

120

20th

HOU

93

24

117

14th

COL

85

31

116

6th

NYY

88

26

114

8th

DET

76

24

100

28th

SFG

68

22

90

9th

ATL

69

20

89

16th

TOR

72

16

88

11th

MIN

65

23

88

26th

The correlation here is weaker at 0.50, because teams like the Yankees, Rockies and Giants failed to bring their aggressive spring tendencies north with them, while the middle of the pack tended to slow down as well. 

I cannot overstate the importance of paying attention to the running game in Spring Training. The research I did after the 2023 season found that we can use that data to closely project the final league-wide stolen base rate. The data before the rule change allowed us to see that despite some year to year changes, the data held up from 2010-2022. The rule changes in 2023 gave us a new baseline to work with, but using the same formula with the 2023 spring training rate, the projection was off by less than one percent. Now that we have two seasons of data under the current rules, I would suggest that the formula needs to be adjusted to the last two springs specifically. 

Had someone taken the 2.25 steals per game rate from the 2024 spring training games and applied a 17 percent reduction to that total for the regular season, it would have projected to 4,536 attempted steals in the 2024 regular season. That would have represented a 3.8 percent increase in the steals attempted during the 2023 regular season. The final 2024 number was slightly higher at 4,578, but that was only 0.9 percent higher than the projected total. If we apply the same formula to a potential 2025 Spring Training stolen base attempt rate between 2.20 and 2.35, we get the math in the table below:

Rate

2025 Games Played

2025 Projected Attempts

% Change over 2024

2.20

2430

4464

-2.5%

2.21

2430

4484

-2.0%

2.22

2430

4504

-1.6%

2.23

2430

4525

-1.2%

2.24

2430

4545

-0.7%

2.25

2430

4565

-0.3%

2.26

2430

4586

0.2%

2.27

2430

4606

0.6%

2.28

2430

4626

1.1%

2.29

2430

4647

1.5%

2.30

2430

4667

1.9%

2.31

2430

4687

2.4%

2.32

2430

4707

2.8%

2.33

2430

4728

3.3%

2.34

2430

4748

3.7%

2.35

2430

4768

4.2%

Since we are coming off a season where the power numbers were depressed, I believe it's safe to assume the league will be running at least as often as it was last season, if not more often, until the baseball begins to fly a bit further.  A review of the publicly available projection systems are averaging a 3.0 percent projected increase in steals this season, so if we see a spring training per-game rate below 2.32, adjust accordingly. 

I know this is more math and numbers than you're accustomed to in my columns, but I cannot overstate how much we can learn about how the regular steals season market will play out by paying attention to what happens in spring training. History is indeed a great teacher. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Collette
Jason Collette
Jason has been helping fantasy owners since 1999, and here at Rotowire since 2011. You can hear Jason weekly on many of the Sirius/XM Fantasy channel offerings throughout the season as well as on the Sleeper and the Bust podcast every Sunday. A ten-time FSWA finalist, Jason won the FSWA's Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year award in 2013 and the Baseball Series of the Year award in 2018 for Collette Calls,and was the 2023 AL LABR champion. Jason manages his social media presence at https://linktr.ee/jasoncollette
