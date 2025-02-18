Collette Calls: Get a Jump on Steals

This article is part of our Collette Calls series.
We will finally have actual spring training games this week! It feels so good to type that sentence because it means the best time of the year is here — the peak of draft season. I have already had two in-person drafts for this season; the first was the XFL draft back at First Pitch Arizona in November, while the most recent one was the Waffle House Area Roto Fantasy (WHARF) league this past weekend in the metro Atlanta area. Did I plan on opening up with two first baseman? No. But, I believe I made it work in the end. Before I forget, if you would like to take me on head-to-head in a RotoWire Online Championship league this season, there are still spots left for the draft which is scheduled for the evening of February 27th.
As spring training begins, these are the top 10 things I look for while I peruse the box scores and our news bits:
- Injuries
- Injuries
- Injuries
- Injuries
- Injuries
- Team stolen base attempts
- New pitches
- New positions
- Playing time
- Roster cuts
I joined Erik Halterman on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball podcast recently to look at some of the bold predictions:
If you listened to the entire episode, you heard me utter a phrase numerous times: "History is a great teacher." I love that phrase, perhaps because history was my favorite subject in school and because the best teacher I ever had was my Contemporary History teacher in my senior year of high
If you listened to the entire episode, you heard me utter a phrase numerous times: "History is a great teacher." I love that phrase, perhaps because history was my favorite subject in school and because the best teacher I ever had was my Contemporary History teacher in my senior year of high school. It is contemporary history that I wish to revisit here, as we once again look to plan how best to tackle the stolen base market in the third year of the new rules regarding steals.
The league stole 3,617 bases last season, besting its total of 3,503 steals from the 2023 season. We knew the league was going to attempt more steals in 2023 under the new rule changes, but there was some uncertainty about whether baserunners would take things further or if the pitcher and catcher batteries would adjust the machinations of their roles to reduce the 80 percent success rate teams enjoyed in 2023. What if I told you the answer was under our collective noses in March of 2024?
Season
Spring
Regular
Difference
Attempts
2010
2.04
1.68
-18%
4088
2011
2.16
1.86
-14%
4540
2012
2.22
1.80
-19%
4365
2013
1.96
1.52
-22%
3700
2014
1.92
1.56
-19%
3799
2015
1.88
1.46
-22%
3569
2016
1.90
1.46
-23%
3538
2017
2.00
1.42
-29%
3461
2018
2.04
1.42
-30%
3432
2019
1.94
1.28
-34%
3112
2021
1.64
1.20
-27%
2924
2022
1.54
1.34
-13%
3297
2023
2.18
1.80
-17%
4369
2024
2.25
1.88
-16%
4578
March of 2023 saw the league use spring training as a test lab to see how steals would play out, as managers sent their players early and often. The Giants led all clubs with 55 attempted steals in spring training but then only attempted 73 steals as a club during the entire regular season. The correlation between attempted steals per game in Spring Training and the final league-wide regular season total is a robust 0.82.
This theory doesn't work as well at a team level, as the table below shows the teams sorted in descending order of regular season stolen base attempts and how those teams ranked during spring training. The top four spot held up, but things get sloppy thereafter:
Team
SB
CS
Attempts
Spring Attempts Rank
WSN
223
73
296
4th
MIL
217
42
259
1st
CIN
207
45
252
3rd
TBR
178
53
231
7th
CLE
148
46
194
14th
BOS
144
44
188
9th
LAA
133
50
183
2nd
PHI
148
30
178
17th
CHC
143
30
173
11th
SEA
140
28
168
5th
MIA
125
43
168
24th
KCR
134
31
165
18th
LAD
136
23
159
28th
ARI
119
30
149
20th
SDP
120
28
148
18th
NYM
106
22
128
26th
PIT
106
19
125
28th
OAK
98
26
124
23rd
BAL
98
25
123
20th
CHW
90
33
123
11th
TEX
97
25
122
25th
STL
91
29
120
20th
HOU
93
24
117
14th
COL
85
31
116
6th
NYY
88
26
114
8th
DET
76
24
100
28th
SFG
68
22
90
9th
ATL
69
20
89
16th
TOR
72
16
88
11th
MIN
65
23
88
26th
The correlation here is weaker at 0.50, because teams like the Yankees, Rockies and Giants failed to bring their aggressive spring tendencies north with them, while the middle of the pack tended to slow down as well.
I cannot overstate the importance of paying attention to the running game in Spring Training. The research I did after the 2023 season found that we can use that data to closely project the final league-wide stolen base rate. The data before the rule change allowed us to see that despite some year to year changes, the data held up from 2010-2022. The rule changes in 2023 gave us a new baseline to work with, but using the same formula with the 2023 spring training rate, the projection was off by less than one percent. Now that we have two seasons of data under the current rules, I would suggest that the formula needs to be adjusted to the last two springs specifically.
Had someone taken the 2.25 steals per game rate from the 2024 spring training games and applied a 17 percent reduction to that total for the regular season, it would have projected to 4,536 attempted steals in the 2024 regular season. That would have represented a 3.8 percent increase in the steals attempted during the 2023 regular season. The final 2024 number was slightly higher at 4,578, but that was only 0.9 percent higher than the projected total. If we apply the same formula to a potential 2025 Spring Training stolen base attempt rate between 2.20 and 2.35, we get the math in the table below:
Rate
2025 Games Played
2025 Projected Attempts
% Change over 2024
2.20
2430
4464
-2.5%
2.21
2430
4484
-2.0%
2.22
2430
4504
-1.6%
2.23
2430
4525
-1.2%
2.24
2430
4545
-0.7%
2.25
2430
4565
-0.3%
2.26
2430
4586
0.2%
2.27
2430
4606
0.6%
2.28
2430
4626
1.1%
2.29
2430
4647
1.5%
2.30
2430
4667
1.9%
2.31
2430
4687
2.4%
2.32
2430
4707
2.8%
2.33
2430
4728
3.3%
2.34
2430
4748
3.7%
2.35
2430
4768
4.2%
Since we are coming off a season where the power numbers were depressed, I believe it's safe to assume the league will be running at least as often as it was last season, if not more often, until the baseball begins to fly a bit further. A review of the publicly available projection systems are averaging a 3.0 percent projected increase in steals this season, so if we see a spring training per-game rate below 2.32, adjust accordingly.
I know this is more math and numbers than you're accustomed to in my columns, but I cannot overstate how much we can learn about how the regular steals season market will play out by paying attention to what happens in spring training. History is indeed a great teacher.