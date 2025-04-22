MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 23

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

After a quiet Monday, all 30 teams will be back on the field Monday. As is typically the case, a few games have a scheduled first pitch ahead of when the main slate kicks off at 7:10 pm EDT. As a result, we have 10 games to work with, which offers plenty of opportunity to find hidden values and unique strategies. Let's break it down.

Pitching

Before we dive into specific player analysis, there has been a shift in the pricing from more of a historical perspective to relying heavily on the results in 2025 so far. One example is that Chris Bassitt is the highest-priced pitcher due to his short-term success and 33.3 K% in the small sample of 2025. That's an angle to exploit.

For those that want to look for an option at the top of the price pool at pitcher, Kris Bubic ($8,900) offers the best combination of skills, matchup and price. His 26.2 K% is the third-highest mark on the slate, and he should be aided by a matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field. The remaining pool above $8,500 all have either skill or matchup concerns.

Jose Soriano ($8,300) is an intriguing option in the second tier. Soriano has had plenty of early-season success, having posted over 20 DK points in two of his four starts and over 15 in three of four. He squares off against a subpar Pirates' lineup Tuesday. Two alternatives in the price range are Griffin Canning ($7,900) and Brandon Pfaadt ($8,300). Canning has showed improved results with the Mets, but a matchup against the Phillies could be enough to turn to Pfaadt against the Rays.

Bailey Ober ($6,900) is an obvious punt option to round things out. He's an example on the opposite end of things compared to Bassitt. Ober has a strong track record the last few seasons but has underperformed expectations in 2025, and his price has cratered as a result. The combination of his track record and cost is enough reason to consider him, but a matchup against the White Sox makes him an obvious option.

Top Hitters

Griffin Canning has earned his success early this year, but we can't forget his lack of success in 2024 –most specifically his susceptibility to the long ball. That keeps some big bats in Philadelphia's lineup on the radar. Bryce Harper ($5,600) and Kyle Schwarber ($5,900) are the obvious options but Bryson Stott ($4,100) has swung a hot bat lately and checks in at a more reasonable price.

It's never a bad idea to mention Dodgers' hitters as options, but a matchup against Shota Imanaga puts at least a dent in their appeal as a stack. However, he too has a homer problem (1.38 HR/9 since the start of 2024), making Shohei Ohtani ($6,300) and Freddie Freeman ($5,400) appealing one-off plays.

Value Bats

Keep an eye on the status of Masyn Winn ($3,200). He hasn't yet been activated from the injured list but is projected to return to the lineup Tuesday. Winn started the season slowly, but his price is too deflated, presumably because he is currently sidelined.

Chandler Simpson ($3,000) is a buzzy name in season-long leagues and that translates to DFS. He's projected to serve as the Rays' leadoff hitter and has a lot of stolen base and run-scoring upside.

Stacks to Consider

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Zack Littell): Corbin Carroll ($6,100), Geraldo Perdomo ($4,600), Pavin Smith ($4,600)

The D-Backs offer an intriguing stacking option. Aside from Carroll, there isn't much star power, particularly with Ketel Marte (hamstring) sidelined, yet they've scored the third-most runs in the league entering Tuesday's action. Meanwhile, Littell has been a boom or bust pitcher through four starts. He's allowed only one earned run on two occasions but has also given up seven and five runs in the other two outings. Overall, Littell doesn't miss a ton of bats, so I'd expect Arizona to have a decent amount of success.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants (Jordan Hicks): Brice Turang ($5,100), Christian Yelich ($4,800), Jackson Chourio ($5,200)

Hicks began the year in fine form, but he's allowed 12 earned runs combined across his last two outings. That's a small sample, but he's experienced limited success as a starter overall (10.0 K-BB%, 4.41 SIERA since the start of 2024). The Brewers don't ump to my mind as among the most threatening offenses in the league, but they rank fifth in the league in runs scored entering Tuesday's game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.