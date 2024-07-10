DFS MLB Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 10

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

In an odd twist for a Wednesday, we have a nearly full slate of games at night. As a result, we get 10 games to work with on the main slate, which kicks off at 7:05 pm ET. Despite that relatively good volume, the pitching slate is uninspiring. On the other hand, there are a number of good hitting environments, which could lead to a lot of points coming from bats overall.

Pitchers

Logan Webb ($9,800) is the most expensive pitcher of the day and is a good cash game option. He draws a matchup against a mediocre Blue Jays lineup and is a safe bet for between 17 and 24 DraftKings points. Nick Pivetta ($9,300) is in the same tier and offers a wide range of outcomes. Overall, he has the highest strikeout rate of any pitcher available and gets the Athletics for his matchup. He's best for tournaments as he's had below 10 DraftKings points in three of his last six starts while posting at least 34 on two other occasions.

Moving down a tier brings us to Framber Valdez ($8,300), who also has had an up-and-down season. He should have the chance to be on the better end of things Wednesday in a matchup against the Marlins, who have a 70 wRC+ and .266 wOBA against lefties this season.

There aren't great options in the lower tiers, but two options stand out. The first is Tobias Myers ($7,700). He has only a 21.5 percent strikeout rate for the season, but, shockingly, that's the fourth-highest rate of available pitchers. Despite their outburst Tuesday night, the Pirates are a good matchup.

Frankie Montas ($7,000) is the closest thing to a punt play. He's pitched well in three straight starts and gets the Rockies away from Coors Field.

Top Hitters

Atlanta is a viable stacking option, but it's worth rostering some of their better power hitters in a matchup against Slade Cecconi, who has allowed 1.7 HR/9. Marcell Ozuna ($5,700) or Matt Olson ($5,100) would be my top choices.

There's a viable case to be made to avoid Pivetta due to his homer problem, which leads to the inconsistent results we've already discussed. For those who don't roster him, Brent Rooker ($5,000) is a great target. He's a very streaky hitter, but he's currently on a tear and is plenty capable of taking Pivetta deep.

Value Bats

Rece Hinds ($2,500) has made quite an impression in his two games as a pro, homering in each while recording five extra-base hits. This won't keep up, but he has great power and could continue accessing it while there isn't much of a scouting report against him. Kyle Freeland is an unimposing matchup.

Luis Severino has struggled with home runs lately, allowing at least one home run in four of his last five games and multiple long balls twice in that span. The Nationals have been slumping, so they aren't a great stacking option. They do have several intriguing cheap bats to consider, though, and Juan Yepez ($2,400) has become an everyday player for them since having his contract selected Thursday.

Stacks to Consider

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels (Griffin Canning): Marcus Semien ($4,800), Corey Seager ($5,000), Wyatt Langford ($4,000)

The Rangers are a good stacking option for the second straight night, a perk of a series against the Angels. Canning has everything we want in a pitcher to stack against, including a relatively low strikeout rate (15.8 percent), a high walk rate (eight percent) and a high home run rate (1.6 HR/9). The Rangers have been a mediocre lineup across the last 30 days, but this is a night they can put up some runs.

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins (Bryan Hoeing): Jose Altuve ($5,200), Alex Bregman ($4,200), Yordan Alvarez ($5,600)

Even with the return of Edward Cabrera, the Marlins' rotation is a mess. Hoeing is a reliever but has been thrust into a starting role and will almost certainly be piggybacked, with Miami relying heavily on their bullpen to get through this game. That leaves Houston in an advantageous situation, and the top of its lineup is hot enough to take advantage.