DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Though we're nearing the end of the MLB regular season, it's still definitely summer based on the temperature around the country. Perhaps the heat will help carry some balls in certain parks. There are eight games on this DFS docket Saturday. It was nine, but the Royals-Tigers moved up their game to try and avoid rain. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Max Fried, ATL at SEA ($10,100): Fried isn't an elite strikeout pitcher, but that's the only way in which he hasn't been elite in 2022 based on his 2.49 FIP while barely giving up any home runs. He's also a southpaw, and that definitely puts some pressure on a Mariners squad that's produced a .230 batting average.

Jose Urquidy, HOU vs. LAA ($9,000) In his last start, Urquidy went seven innings of shutout ball against these same Angels. That was on the road, but this one's at home where he's posted a 3.06 ERA this year. While the fact Shohei Ohtani is starting for the Angels could make this a pitcher's duel and lowers Urquidy's chances of winning, the Angels also list a lineup that ranks in the bottom-five in runs scored.

Jack Flaherty, STL at PIT ($6,900): Flaherty has only made four starts this season and his last one was the first where he went at least five innings. The Cardinals eased the 26-year-old in to get his arm loose for the playoffs. Flaherty enters with a career 3.36 ERA, and the Pirates rank 28th in offense.

Top Targets

Unless he picks up the base stealing, Jose Ramirez ($5,900) isn't going to go 30-20 again, but 26 and 14 of each is nothing to sneeze at. The switch hitter also maintains a .912 OPS versus righties and a .949 on the road. Chris Archer is going to have an ERA over four for the sixth straight season. I feel like Ramirez is a good fit for this matchup because while Archer is a righty, he's kept lefties largely in check.

The power has been a little down for Ronald Acuna ($5,700), but he's still registered 11 home runs and 25 stolen bases over 99 games and he's gotten on base at a .362 clip. George Kirby is enjoying a decent rookie season, even if his home ERA is 3.42. What does strike me is that somehow he's having a solid campaign while letting righties hit .327 against. For comparison's sake, the much-maligned Patrick Corbin has allowed righties to go .318.

Bargain Bats

In only 104 games, Hunter Renfroe ($5,200) has hit 25 homers. He's also enjoyed his new home park with a .905 OPS. Across the last four seasons, Chase Anderson has struggled to a 5.38 ERA. I don't think he's around for more than a few innings, which is why I went with a right-handed bat to avoid lefty-versus-lefty matchups.

When finding a bargain at Coors, you should go for it, and I see Randal Grichuk ($4,100) in that role Saturday. In his first season with Colorado, he's recorded an .883 home OPS and a .905 versus lefties. Madison Bumgarner has a 5.37 ERA on the road while righties are hitting .291 against this year.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays at Rangers (Kohei Arihara): Bo Bichette ($5,700), George Springer ($5,500), Raimel Tapia ($2,600)

During his limited time in the majors, Arihara has produced a 6.24 ERA. Not only that, he's posted a 9.79 at home as a Ranger. That last stat really doesn't bode well on Saturday against a formidable lineup.

Bichette has finally heated up with a 1.073 OPS the last three weeks. It's also good to keep in mind he boasts a career .292/.335/.488 slash line. Springer has hit 19 home runs to go with 12 steals and an .838 road OPS. With Teoscar Hernandez on paternity leave and Lourdes Gurriel banged up, I expect the lefty Tapia to be in the lineup. He's not much of a hitter, but he's gone .267 against righties and stole 20 bases in 2021 in a more-regular role with the Rockies.

Cardinals at Pirates (JT Brubaker): Paul Goldschmidt ($6,300), Tommy Edman ($5,600), Lars Nootbaar ($3,600)

Brubaker comes in with a 4.35 ERA, which is actually lower than his career 4.86 mark. And at home this year, that number sits at 4.88. While Brubaker has cut his home runs down, he's obviously getting knocked around given his ERA and 1.43 WHIP.

Goldschmidt is putting up MVP numbers at the plate by slashing .327/.415/.612 with 35 home runs. He's also registered a career .920 OPS, so these numbers aren't unheard of from him. Edman has stolen 27 bases after 30 last season, and facing a righty tends to help base stealers. The switch hitter has also recorded a .990 OPS the last three weeks. The southpaw Nootbaar has produced a .788 OPS versus righties and has been decidedly better on the road during his career with a .947.

Diamondbacks at Rockies (Jose Urena): Jose Rojas ($4,700), Daulton Varsho ($4,600), Jake McCarthy ($3,500)

In his first season with the Rockies, Urena has posted a 7.36 home ERA, though he did start the year with the Brewers. Since 2020, lefties have gone .335 against. The Diamondbacks boast a lefty-heavy lineup, so this matchup is right up their alley.

Rojas offers limited power, but has hit .273 with 19 steals and a .781 OPS versus righties. Varsho has racked up 24 home runs and nine stolen bases, all of them save for one long ball this past Friday coming against righties. He's also managed a .957 OPS the last 21 days. McCarthy has actually hit better against his fellow southpaws, but has also produced a .901 road OPS and a .965 over three weeks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.