DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have baseball all day Saturday, which results in a couple sets of DFS contests. We'll focus on the main slate, which kicks off at 7:05 pm EDT and features seven games. There aren't many aces on the mound, but there are plenty of quality pitchers. That provides us with decent value options, making it relatively easy to open up salary for some top stacks and star hitters.

Pitchers

Luis Castillo ($9,800) is the standout option on the slate for those that want to pay up. Previously known for his early-season struggles, he's pitched at least six innings and posted at least 25 DK points in three of his four starts. A matchup against the Cardinals isn't ideal, but the pitcher-friendly confines of T-Mobile Park should benefit Castillo.

Dropping down a tier, Andrew Heaney ($8,800) checks in at an uncomfortably high salary. He still has several things going for him, most notably a 34.3 percent strikeout rate since the start of 2022. As we would expect, that's the highest mark of any pitcher in the pool. Heaney also draws the Athletics, who list the league's third-lowest wOBA.

After that duo, we hit the value tier. Garrett Whitlock ($7,200) is the highlight ranking third among pitchers in the pool with a 25.9 percent strikeout rate since the start of last year. He's produced a mixed pair of starts in 2023, though is coming off a brilliant performance against the Angels where he posted 24.8 DK points.

Kyle Wright's ($6,800) salary mysteriously dropped despite remaining healthy and improving his production in his second start off the injured list. The Astros aren't an easy matchup, but the value doesn't match up to the skills and there's definite value in contests that require taking on more risk.

Top Targets

Not much has gone right for Shintaro Fujinami in his first few turns through the rotation in the majors, so he stands out as a pitcher to attack. Marcus Semien ($5,800) carries a hefty salary, but is entrenched in the leadoff role in Texas and carries a .366 wOBA early on.

Anthony Santander ($4,100) hasn't managed a particularly positive start to the new campaign, and his value has fallen accordingly. He'll be playing in the now pitcher-friendly Camden Yards, but he'll draw a favorable matchup against Joey Wentz and his third-lowest K-BB% in the pitcher pool.

Value Hitters

Edward Olivares ($3,200) has hit second in all four games where the Royals have faced a lefty starter. Assuming he does so again, he's a cheap option atop the order against Tyler Anderson, who's seen his performance drastically dip since departing from the Dodgers this offseason.

Like Oliveras, Rob Refsnyder ($3,000) carries a significant role against left-handed pitching and batted third in each of the Boston's last five games against southpaws. He doesn't offer much in the way of power, but does boast a career 103 wRC+ and .323 wOBA against lefties – plenty passable for his salary point.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Athletics (Shintaro Fujinami): Marcus Semien ($5,800), Travis Jankowski ($3,200), Nathaniel Lowe ($4,900)

We've alluded to Fujinami's struggles, but now it's time for specifics. He's served up 1.4 HR/9 and posted a 1.6 K-BB%, which translates to a 6.07 SIERA. The Rangers are the obvious stack of the day, and they'll be chalky. That doesn't mean they're unplayable, but it'll be important to find ways to get unique in other parts of the lineup. Jankowski will be the key value, but there are other ways to make the stack unique by including nearly any player in the bottom half of the order. Jonah Heim ($3,600) and Josh Jung ($4,100) stand out as particularly strong options in that regard.

Mariners vs. Cardinals (Miles Mikolas): Julio Rodriguez ($5,800), Ty France ($4,700), Eugenio Suarez ($4,000)

Mikolas was a standout performer in 2022, but he's given up at least seven hits in all four of his starts this season and at least nine in three. He got away with that his last time out against the Pirates, but he'll face a stiffer test in the Mariners on Saturday. Rodriguez has delivered as expected early this season, but France has also been excellent by averaging 9.2 DK points per game. An alternative build to the slow-starting Suarez is using Jarred Kelenic ($3,800), who's still relatively undervalued based on his early production.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.