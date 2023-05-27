DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have another spread out Saturday schedule with the majority of games kicking off in the afternoon. However, DraftKings has kept the main slate at the 7:05 pm EDT slot, meaning that's when the best contests and prizes take place. As a result, the five-game slate will remain the focus of our article.

Pitchers

It doesn't take a short slate to make Shohei Ohtani ($11,400) the top available pitcher, but it doesn't hurt. Among the available pitcher pool Saturday, he's the only hurler with a strikeout rate above 30 percent (34.6) and SIERA below 4.00 (3.33). To make things even better, Ohtani draws a home matchup against a Marlins' offense ranking bottom-third of the league in wOBA and middle-of-the-pack in K rate.

Justin Verlander ($9,600) is also an option, though a start at Coors Field is always a bit concerning particularly given his relative lack of strikeouts this season. Nevertheless, he's a good pivot away from Ohtani at an $1,800 discount.

Tanner Bibee ($8,500) is up next. As should be expected, he's been inconsistent to begin his big-league career. He's proven his ceiling with performances of 27.5 and 26.6 DK points, though he's also produced single-digit point efforts from two of his last three outings. Bibee will take the mound against the Cardinals, who've struggled due to their pitching but still boast a strong lineup (.335 wOBA, 113wRC+).

We now venture into particularly dangerous territory and primarily tournament options. Jack Flaherty ($7,200) lists a 14.8 BB%, which unsurprisingly has made him extremely inconsistent. He's popped a few big starts with a lot of stinkers in between, but the Guardians' lineup is completely punchless, so this should be the game where he's able to focus on getting the ball across the plate.

Jameson Taillon ($5,700) represents today's punt option. There's very little to point to in his current profile to suggest he's worth playing, but his results from past years tell us he's more talented than being the slate's lowest-salaried pitcher.

Top Hitters

Chase Anderson has somehow been effective through four starts with the Rockies despite having only six strikeouts and four walks across 15.2 innings. That makes Pete Alonso ($5,400) a pretty straightforward building block for Saturday's contests.

Justin Turner ($4,000) isn't typically featured as a top hitter because power isn't his primary skill. When he does unlock some pop, it's more likely come against lefties in recent seasons. Tommy Henry has allowed a lot of contact and plenty of hard contact (9.8 barrel%, 1.7 HR/9) so far.

Value Bats

It appears Mickey Moniak ($3,400) has taken over the large side of a platoon role in Los Angeles and has regularly led off when he starts. His hot start to the season is powered by a significant amount of luck, but Edward Cabrera lists a 15 precent walk rate and has given up 1.4 HR/9. The Angels lineup should take advantage, so the leadoff role on its own will be valuable. If Moniak isn't in the lineup, consider Taylor Ward ($3,600).

We have relatively limited options on the slate, so we should be putting extra focus on the positive hitting environments. Coors Field is the obvious starting point, and Nolan Jones ($3,300) looks to be getting an opportunity with Brenton Doyle (knee) sidelined. Justin Verlander isn't a matchup to target, but even at his best has served up plenty of homers.

Stacks to Consider

Angels vs. Marlins (Edward Cabrera): Mickey Moniak ($3,400), Mike Trout ($6,100), Hunter Renfroe ($4,200)

Cabrera is an interesting option to stack against. On one hand, he has the skills we look to exploit in stacks as highlighted by a high walk rate while also allowing plenty of homers (as covered above). On the other hand, he strikes out 29.5 percent of the batters he's faced. Just like Cabrera is boom or bust, so are the lineups stacked against him. That will push at least some roster rate away from the Angels, as will the fact Shohei Ohtani is unavailable as a hitter Saturday.

Red Sox at Diamondbacks (Tommy Henry): Rob Refsnyder ($2,900), Justin Turner ($4,000), Masataka Yoshida ($5,900)

Refsnyder has traded leadoff duties against lefties with Alex Verdugo, so he could be another key value option on Saturday. The rest of the stack is fairly straightforward, as Yoshida has emerged as a very valuable option and Turner has already been covered. Rafael Devers ($6,000) is also worth mentioning, but this is a fairly cheap stack without him for those that want to pay up at pitcher. As for the matchup, Henry enters with a 5.85 SIERA – the highest of any pitcher taking the mound for this set of contests.

Also Consider: Mets at Rockies (Chase Anderson)

