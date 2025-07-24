Expert MLB Betting Picks: Top MLB Predictions for July 24

Check out Dan Dobish's picks on today's reduced MLB slate, including plays on a Sonny Gray return to form after a tough start out of the break

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Thursday, July 24

It's a rare light mid-week slate Thursday in Major League Baseball, as we have a total of just five games, including only a single matinee contest in Cleveland. The evening slate kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET in Detroit, while wrapping up with a first pitch of 9:38 p.m. ET in Anaheim between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels. Let's get started building our bankroll for the second half and beyond!

Padres vs Cardinals: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The San Diego Padres (55-47) and St. Louis Cardinals (52-51) meet at Busch Stadium at 7:45 p.m. ET for the opener of a four-game series.

The Padres turn to veteran RHP Yu Darvish (0-2, 6.08 ERA, 1.50 WHIP), as he continues to look for his footing after three mediocre starts this season. His debut was delayed due to injury, and the 38-year-old just hasn't knocked off the rust to date.

The Cardinals counter with RHP Sonny Gray (9-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP) across 111.1 IP in 20 starts to date. The pitcher affectionately nicknamed "Pickles" hasn't been so kosher lately, posting a 2-3 record and 5.50 ERA across 36 IP in his past seven starts.

San Diego dropped two of the past three outings to the visiting Miami Marlins earlier this week, while the Under cashed in all three games.

Meanwhile, St. Louis lost two of three at Coors Field against the lowly Colorado Rockies, including an inexplicable 6-0 loss Wednesday. So, can Gray turn things around? Well, he and the Cardinals lost 10-1 in Arizona in his most recent showing.

The Cardinals are a dismal 1-5 since the All-Star break, and 2-7 across the past nine outings, while going just 3-5 in the past eight at home.

Still, Darvish doesn't give us a lot of faith in the road team, and Gray is 6-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 66 2/3 IP in 12 starts at home. Back the Cardinals, but let's go high on the total.

MLB Best Bets for Padres vs Cardinals:

Cardinals ML (-135 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 8 Runs (-109 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Athletics vs Astros: Monday's Series Opener Insights

The Athletics (42-62) and Houston Astros (60-42) renew acquaintances at Daikin Park in Houston at 8:10 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

The A's will lean upon RHP Luis Severino (3-11, 5.10 ERA, 1.39 WHIP), who has had a dismal season. Things have gotten even worse lately as he is 2-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 35.1 IP in his past seven outings.

On the other side, the Astros will use RHP Jason Alexander (1-0, 8.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP). He has pitched like his namesake, who played George Costanza, rather than resembling a Major League pitcher lately. He makes just his second start of the season. Alexander could pitch with a little extra incentive, though, as he started the season with the A's before being claimed off waivers in May.

Alexander gets the nod with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. going on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a finger blister. Alexander posted a 1.69 ERA in 42.2 IP for Triple-A Sugar Land, so he could return with a vengeance. His only win of the season came June 17 against his old team, tossing six innings June 17 in a spot start.

Let's back the Astros to get the job done, especially since Severino has struggled. However, expect plenty of runs, so go high on the total, too.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics vs Astros:

Astros ML (-120 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 8 Runs (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+1033 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Cardinals ML (-138) vs. Padres

Over 8.5 (+100) - Cardinals vs. Padres

Over 8.5 (+100) - Astros vs. Athletics

Astros ML (-124) vs. Athletics

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+211 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Cardinals ML (-138) vs. Padres

Astros ML (-124) vs. Athletics

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+300 at FanDuel Sportsbook)