FanDuel MLB: Friday Targets

Just the National League is playing Friday, giving us a Phillies-Padres showdown slate. San Diego will throw Joe Musgrove, who's been pretty good during the postseason, allowing seven hits and two runs across 13.0 innings, fanning 13. Philadelphia will counter with Ranger Suarez, who had a solid regular season but couldn't find the zone in his lone postseason start, somehow limiting the Braves to one run across 3.1 innings despite allowing three hits and five walks, though fanning five too. I didn't intend to simply walk through one potential lineup build, but that's how the column progressed.

MVP

Bryce Harper, PHI vs. SD ($9,500): This really isn't up for debate unless you're just trying to be cute in a tournament setting. Harper can be your lone Philly if that's your strategy, or you're building around him in a Philly stack. He's gone for 12.2 FDP or better in four straight and six of eight in the playoffs.

Star

Kyle Schwarber, PHI vs. SD ($8,500): We've seen how well the Phillies hit at home, and I think they'll be back at it Friday, so I'm building my lineup with heavy interest there. As such, if we take Schwarber and Harper, we've seemingly locked down the top-4 of this lineup, as there's only so many ways JT Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins can factor without involving our core. For his part, Schwarber has somehow posted 12.2 FDP or better in four straight games despite only three hits. If he's willing to take walks, and the lineup finds a way to drive him in, we've got a floor. And the power creates an immense ceiling.

Utility

Brandon Marsh, PHI vs. SD ($4,500): Marsh seems assured of being in the lineup with the righty on the hill for San Diego, and that's a real appeal at this price. Marsh has four hits in the postseason, not a huge number but not unexpected for a platoon guy. He's got some pop, giving us some dart throw upside, and hitting at the bottom of the order, he could benefit if he reaches and the lineup flips.

Trent Grisham, SD at PHI ($5,000): At this point, we know we need a Padre, and we have an average of $6,250 for two slots. The safer build would likely land me on Ha-Seong Kim ($6,000) as the Padres' leadoff guy, and rounding things out with Nick Castellanos ($6,500) for some additional Philly upside. But if we go with a second cheap option in Grisham, it opens a lot of doors for a third quality guy. He's played in every playoff game for the Padres, so he's not a platoon in this LvL matchup. He had eight hits in the previous two series before his current 0-for-7 situation, and offers a speed/power upside that can provide a big return.

Rhys Hoskins, PHI vs. SD ($7,500): By going cheap above, we can afford a third high-priced bat. If looking for balance, a high ceiling guy like Brandon Drury ($7,500), or more stable floor guys like Juan Soto ($7,500) or Jake Cronenworth ($7,000) are in play. Soto's power remains absent but he's getting on base. He's also 0-for-8 against Suarez, for what that's worth. He's homered in two of the last four games and has earned 9.2 FDP or better in four of six. It's a big price to pay for a low contact guy, and it's not absolutely necessary with Harper and Schwarber locked in, but it's doable.

Alternative, Padres' heavy lineup: Bryce Harper ($9,500), Juan Soto ($7,500), Jurickson Profar ($6,500), Ha-Seong Kim ($6,500), Trent Grisham ($5,000)

