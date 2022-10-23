FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We may be on the verge of the World Series. If the Phillies and Astros win Sunday, we have our final matchup. Or maybe both series will continue! We'll find out starting at 2:37 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Zack Wheeler, PHI vs. SD ($10,200): After a bullpen game Saturday, the Phillies are probably going to be relying on Wheeler for a good chunk of innings. And that's good for DFS players, as long as he pitches well, of course. Lucky for the Phillies, and not so lucky for the Padres, Wheeler tends to pitch quite well at home with a 1.85 ERA this year a 2.21 since 2020.

Top Target

Now is the time for Aaron Judge ($4,800) to come through. Which, to be fair, he usually does. He didn't just hit 62 home runs this year, but also hit .311 with a .425 OBP. Lance McCullers doesn't allow a lot of homers, but did post a 3.57 ERA on the road in 2022.

Bargain Bat

I'm going to counterbalance my Top Target by digging a little deeper and going with Jake Cronenworth ($3,000) here. He's been better against righties during his career with an .800 OPS. Cronenworth also definitely preferred to be away from Petco this year with a .773 road OPS. The Padres' backs are against the wall. Let's see if Cronenworth comes through for them, and for DFS players.

Stack to Consider

Phillies vs. Padres (Yu Darvish): Kyle Schwarber ($4,100), Rhys Hoskins ($3,200), Jean Segura ($2,600)

Darvish has been relying on his home park quite a bit since joining the Padres. He registered a 3.50 road ERA this year and a 5.53 in 2021. With their playoff hopes on the line, San Diego may have a quick hook, but can they afford to after Saturday?

After a brief scuffle, Schwarber has righted the ship and now has three home runs in this series after crushing 46 during the regular season. The lefty also had a .900 OPS versus righties this year. Hoskins went deep twice in Game 4, prefers to face lefties, and produced an .885 home OPS in 2022. Segura has mostly hit for average in the playoffs, but he's also done the same over his career as a .285 hitter. The second baseman also maintained a .749 OPS at home this season.

