FanDuel MLB: Thursday Targets

It's a new month! Welcome to September! I… have to let the air out of the balloon a bit. This Thursday features the lightest slate of the season thus far. Only three games are on the docket for the main contests. However, if even one game is happening, I always have DFS recommendations for you. Heck, even if there were zero games I would make some stuff up for you.

Pitching

Spencer Strider, ATL vs. COL ($9,900): In nine of his last 11 starts, Strider has allowed one earned run or fewer. He's right in the middle of the NL Rookie of the Year race. The Rockies are away from Coors Field, and when that's the case I don't really sweat them as a matchup.

Merrill Kelly, ARI vs. MIL ($9,400): Kelly has a 2.97 ERA, but a 2.74 ERA on the road. He's basically avoided home runs entirely in 2022. Milwaukee lives and dies by homers. The Brew Crew are third in home runs, but 21st in team batting average.

Top Target

The counting stats are the crux of what Marcus Semien ($3,400) is bringing to the table. He has 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Also, while he doesn't like his new home park, he has an .831 OPS on the road. Meanwhile, Rich Hill has a 5.54 ERA at home.

Bargain Bat

Over the last two weeks, Kolten Wong ($3,000) has an 1.031 OPS. Plus, while the southpaw has had an issue with lefties, he has an .863 OPS versus righties. With only three games on the slate, I am using a hitter facing a pitcher I recommended. Kelly is a righty, and he's not so elite I feel like you must avoid this matchup in this circumstance.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Rockies (Chad Kuhl): Matt Olson ($3,900), Michael Harris ($3,600), William Contreras ($3,200)

There's part of me that wishes I could just roster the entire Atlanta roster in this matchup. It's that elite as a lineup, and this is a great opportunity too. Kuhl has a 5.22 FIP. It's not all Coors Field either, as on the road he has a 6.02 ERA and has allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings.

Olson has a .904 OPS over the last three weeks. The lefty also has an .843 OPS against right-handed pitchers in 2022. Harris is competing with Strider for Rookie of the Year. He's slashed .298/.344/.515 with 13 homers and 16 stolen bases. Even though you don't need a catcher on FanDuel, Contreras is still worth having in your lineup. He's slashed .272/.345/.517, and his home OPS is .872.

Red Sox vs. Rangers (Glenn Otto): Rafael Devers ($3,700), Alex Verdugo ($3,100), Franchy Cordero ($2,500)

In six starts last season, Otto had a 9.26 ERA but a 3.16 FIP, so it was going to be interesting to see how things shook out. Well in 20 starts in 2022 he has a 4.79 ERA and a 5.29 FIP, so it has shaken out poorly for him. He's a righty, so I have three lefties in this stack from the Red Sox.

Since 2020, Devers has a .948 OPS. He also has a .918 OPS at home this season. Over the last three weeks Verdugo has hit .347. Meanwhile, over the last three campaigns the southpaw has an .825 OPS versus righties. Since returning from Triple-A, Cordero has an 1.348 OPS. He also has an .803 OPS at home.

