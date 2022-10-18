FanDuel MLB: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

With Monday's rainout, we're back to a two-game, full-roster slate, potentially for the last time this season. One decisive Game 5 and one opening Game 1 give different levels of immediacy. Curiously, despite the extra day of rest, the Guardians have not made their pitching plans known, cutting our choices by 25 percent.

Pitching

With only three options, there's not much to go on. Nestor Cortes ($9,700) sits at the same price as Zack Wheeler ($9,700), and with the do-or-die Game 5 situation, you're looking at a high-ceiling, low-floor guy. He could turn in a complete-game shutout, or more likely, the Yankees will employ a quick hook should he get into any trouble. He also delivered only 18 FDP in an earlier start in the series.

Eliminating him, I'll side with Wheeler over Yu Darvish ($10,500) if for nothing more than the discount. I'm an Atlanta fan, so I'm a tad biased, but Phillies bats are scorching hot right now and I think their lineup is deeper. Truth be told, there isn't a ton separating these two.

Top Targets

Bryce Harper ($4,300) is getting his timing back at just the right time following a late-season injury. He's 10-for-20 (.500) in his last five games, launching three homers, driving in six and scoring five runs.

Jose Ramirez ($4,100) hasn't had much production in this series, driving in only one run. But he's 7-for-17 through four games, creating a floor we can target. You can't afford to miss on these pay-up options, and Ramirez hasn't yet. He just hasn't exploded.

Bargain Bats

I continue to be shocked at the salary for Juan Soto ($3,500). Yes, I am aware he has seemingly lost his power, having not homered since October 1 and collecting just two extra-base hits during that stretch, but he does have seven hits, three RBI and three runs in six postseason games, creating a decent floor. Perhaps facing Wheeler, who he's familiar with from his NL East days, will help. Soto is 11-for-38 (.289) with two homers, 11 walks and a .923 OPS off the right-hander.

After an 0-for-9 wild-card round, Steven Kwan ($3,200) has seven hits in four games against New York, reaching at least 15.2 FDP in three of those games. The one stinker did come in Game 2 against the left-handed Cortez, but at worst, he still hits leadoff.

Harrison Bader ($2,800) will be the chalk bargain play after having homered in three of the series' first four games. I may look at Trent Grisham ($2,300) as a cheaper pivot. He's finding different ways to impact the game, creating less concern over his low batting average.

Stack to Consider

Yankees vs. Guardians (TBD): Anthony Rizzo ($3,700), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,300), Gleyber Torres ($2,800)

Without knowing who is throwing for Cleveland, the thought process here is to simply take the next three bats around Aaron Judge rather than paying through the nose for him, and try to piggyback on anything he does. As such, make sure the Yankees hit these three atop the order. Rizzo has four hits including a homer in the series. Stanton is obviously volatile, with his only hit in the series leaving the yard, but he also homered in three straight games to close the regular season. I like Torres for standalone value if he slots third or fourth in the lineup. He's just 3-for-16 in the series but has a stolen base and a couple of runs, giving him multiple paths to reach 2-3x value. I don't hate grabbing the top three Phillies bats around Harper either, but this trio is cheaper.

