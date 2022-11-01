FanDuel MLB: Tuesday World Series Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Following Monday's rainout, the Phillies have altered their rotation a bit and will turn to Ranger Suarez Tuesday rather than Noah Syndergaard. Both bullpens are obviously fully loaded given the two days off, and Philadelphia might need it. Not only do the Astros hit lefties well throughout their lineup, but they launched three homers off of Suarez in an October 4 meeting, getting him for six runs and seven hits across 3.0 innings.

Lance McCullers will oppose Suarez, and he dominated Philadelphia to the tune of one run off six hits in 6.0 innings, fanning five. The Phillies have been incredible offensively at home during the postseason however, scoring 35 runs. FanDuel has the game total at eight runs, a slightly higher number than usual for a post season game, and it's not hard to make a case for either side offensively.

MVP

Jose Altuve, HOU at PHI ($8,500): Altuve leads the Astros splits against lefties, and hitting atop the order, he should get multiple cracks at Suarez even if the Phillies' starter has a short outing. He went 2-for-2 off of Suarez in the regular season, where he posted a .458 wOBA, 207 wRC+, .319 ISO and 1.086 OPS across 162 plate appearances. He's also collected seven hits in his last four games, and likely isn't going to be as highly used over the top two bats.

Star

Bryce Harper, PHI vs. HOU ($9,500): Harper and Yordan Alvarez ($9,000) have flipped prices from the first two games, and it's a tad odd to see Harper's number rise coming off of his first hitless game since October 3 at St. Louis. Still, he's locked in and flirts with must-use status. FanDuel doesn't price up for their multiplier spots, so I'm suggesting not making Harper your MVP just to differentiate. He'll be incredibly highly used regardless.

Utility

Chas McCormick, HOU at PHI ($5,000): If we're going to pay up at the two multiplier spots, it's going to force a stars and scrubs type build. McCormick quietly has a hit and a walk in both games against the Phillies and is an okay 7-for-25 (.280) with a .920 OPS during the postseason. He mashed lefties during the regular season to the tune of a .418 wOBA, 179 wRC+, .223 ISO and .972 OPS, which adds some appeal even if he only gets to face Suarez once thanks to his low spot in the batting order.

Yuli Gurriel, HOU at PHI ($5,500): Gurriel seems like he'll have a permanent spot in this column so long as the series continues. He's leading the Astros with a .342 batting average during the postseason, going 13-for-38 with a .859 OPS. The upside remains minimal, but the potential for a few points while freeing up some additional funds for another decent bat create the appeal.

Jeremy Pena, HOU at PHI ($6,500): If you're following this column and entering the lineup in its entirety, not the purpose of this but an option nonetheless, you're left with $6,500 and the choice between Pena or Nick Castellanos. Both are fine options with decent upside and reasonably solid current form. So you'll have to choose between balance, or stacking one lineup. I'm rolling with Pena to give me additional exposure to the top of this order against Suarez. He's hit three homers during the postseason and leads the Astros with 26 total bases and nine runs scored.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.