Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Ohtani Remains DH Despite UCL Tear

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The case is unique given Ohtani's two-way abilities. While he will not pitch again this year, Ohtani remains the team's designated hitter for now. Like we learned last season with Bryce Harper , the UCL is not stressed during batting like it is with overhead throwing. The injury hasn't been a major limiting factor for Ohtani's offensive productivity as he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple and two stolen bases since the injury occurred. However, he has not added to his league-leading home run total and his overall availability

Like most, I woke up August 24 to the one-two punch of injury news that the Angels delivered regarding Ohtani and All-Star Mike Trout . The biggest revelation centered on Ohtani and the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his pitching elbow. It was initially believed the right-hander, who had just left his seventh start of the year prematurely, was once again dealing with arm fatigue that had plagued him over the past few weeks. However, detailed imaging revealed the significant sprain that will end his season on the mound.

Last week I mentioned that I could not recall writing about an MVP candidate as much as I have with Shohei Ohtani . Injuries are normally limiting factors to those with legitimate MVP aspirations. Yet here I am once again writing about Ohtani for the seventh time in my last nine columns and the craziest part is the Angels superstar remains the MVP front-runner.

The Los Angeles Angels MVPs

Last week I mentioned that I could not recall writing about an MVP candidate as much as I have with Shohei Ohtani. Injuries are normally limiting factors to those with legitimate MVP aspirations. Yet here I am once again writing about Ohtani for the seventh time in my last nine columns and the craziest part is the Angels superstar remains the MVP front-runner.

Like most, I woke up August 24 to the one-two punch of injury news that the Angels delivered regarding Ohtani and All-Star Mike Trout. The biggest revelation centered on Ohtani and the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his pitching elbow. It was initially believed the right-hander, who had just left his seventh start of the year prematurely, was once again dealing with arm fatigue that had plagued him over the past few weeks. However, detailed imaging revealed the significant sprain that will end his season on the mound.

The case is unique given Ohtani's two-way abilities. While he will not pitch again this year, Ohtani remains the team's designated hitter for now. Like we learned last season with Bryce Harper, the UCL is not stressed during batting like it is with overhead throwing. The injury hasn't been a major limiting factor for Ohtani's offensive productivity as he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple and two stolen bases since the injury occurred. However, he has not added to his league-leading home run total and his overall availability remains uncertain.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Ohtani's UCL may need to be addressed surgically. However, the extent of the damage to the previously reconstructed ligament will influence the exact route of treatment and determine if a repair or reconstruction is necessary. Regardless of the route taken, it seems unlikely Ohtani pitches during the 2024 season. He has had success following Tommy John, and an eventual return to the mound seems not only plausible but likely if Ohtani wants to continue pitching.

However, surgery could delay his 2024 debut at the plate if he opts to play out the remainder of this season. Harper missed Philadelphia's first 30 games still recovering from his offseason UCL surgery. The Phillies All-Star went under the knife in late November and returned to action 160 days later. Should Ohtani opt for surgery now, the odds of his recovery carrying over into next season would be diminished. However, Ohtani's impending free agency is a looming factor on what happens next. The Angels or his new home will need to determine what role he will assume moving forward. That choice could be the final formative decision on how to navigate the injury and the subsequent treatment options.

For now, those invested in Ohtani the Hitter need to simply enjoy the stats while he remains in the lineup. For those who roster Ohtani the Pitcher, his value for this season is over, though some formats are allowing him to be stashed on the injured list. It's a disappointing end to a once in a blue moon type of season and one that will continue to have lingering ramifications.

The Ohtani news managed to overshadow the news that Trout would be going back on the IL after just one game played. The former AL MVP reported lingering soreness around his surgically repaired hamate, and admitted he probably should have never been activated in the first place. A return this season has not been ruled out, though the Ohtani news coupled with the team's fading playoff hopes make that exceedingly unlikely. Mickey Moniak will resume his place in the Los Angeles outfield.

Check Swings

Ozzie Albies: The Braves continue to take a conservative approach to care for Albies and his strained left hamstring. He was eligible to return Friday, but the team opted to give him a few more days off. A return to the lineup is imminent, perhaps as early as Monday. He will carry an elevated degree of injury risk, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive routine days off for the foreseeable future.

Felix Bautista: Ohtani wasn't the only All-Star to succumb to a UCL injury this past week. The Baltimore closer is likely done for the season after he was diagnosed with a UCL injury over the weekend. The degree of damage remains undisclosed, though surgery remains a possible treatment option. As discussed with Ohtani, the required approach will likely have an impact on the 2024 season as well. Yennier Cano takes over closing duties for the upstart Orioles with Danny Coulombe an option as well.

Bo Bichette: The Blue Jays shortstop was removed from Sunday's game with right quadriceps tightness. Normally a bit of tightness in the quad wouldn't be overly concerning, but this is the same leg that caused Bichette to miss more than two weeks of time earlier this month. The initial injury was patellar tendinitis. Unfortunately, the patellar tendon is the anchor point for the quadriceps, suggesting this latest setback may be linked to his prior ailment. Consider him day-to-day for now, but look for Toronto to carefully manage the situation and don't be surprised if he misses time.

Rafael Devers: Devers did not play Sunday after getting hit by a pitch the previous day. The area of concern is Devers' right wrist, though X-rays on the area were negative. Hopefully the associated symptoms dissipate enough for Devers to return to the lineup quickly, perhaps as early as Monday against the Astros.

J.D. Martinez: The Dodgers designated hitter will miss at least another week as he works his way back from a groin injury. The injury was initially described as left groin tightness though the time-frame for recovery suggests the issue is likely a low-grade strain. A mid-September return remains the most likely scenario as Los Angeles slowly works him back into the mix. Martinez' absence will allow Michael Busch to log some big-league plate appearances, though the early return has been disappointing. He's collected just one hit, a two-run home run, in 13 plate appearances.