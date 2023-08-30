Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, Aug. 30

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

Lawlar has picked up multiple hits in two of his last three games while picking up knocks in nine of his last 10 games, and he's slashing .308/.404/.513 as a member of the Aces. The sixth-overall pick got off to a slow start in Double-A, but he's shown the five-tool talent that makes him one of the best prospects in the sport regardless of his level. The Diamondbacks are smack dab in the middle of the playoff race and rosters will expand to 28 at the start of September. It shouldn't shock anyone if Lawlar is one of those players who will receive that promotion, and to say that he has a chance to help fantasy rosters down the stretch is quite the understatement.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 Hottest MLB prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

All stats are as of Aug. 29

1. Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 stats that matter: 389 AB, .267/.370/.478, 17 HR, 35 SB, 53 BB, 96 SO at Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno.

2. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 387 AB, .282/.367/.514, 18 HR, 33 SB, 43 BB, 110 SO for Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Crow-Armstrong is going through his first real struggles at the Triple-A level, as he has seen a .302 average with Iowa on Aug. 17 fall to .258 as of the time of this writing. The overall numbers are still strong, however, and this can be attributed to natural regression more than anything that suggests Crow-Armstrong isn't close to helping at the highest level. Just like the Diamondbacks, the Cubs are very much in the hunt for playing games in the middle of October, and the fact that Armstrong can not only provide some offensive fireworks but provide elite defense in center makes him a strong candidate to help Chicago and fantasy rosters before the season comes to an end.

3. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 480 AB, .292/.347/.504, 22 HR, 24 SB, 35 BB, 96 SO at Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets technically are still alive for a playoff spot, but it's a significant understatement to say it's more likely that the D-Backs and Cubs are going to be playing in the postseason than New York. Despite – or perhaps because – of their current status, Mauricio seems very likely to receive a promotion this September, and he's been playing outstanding baseball as of late for good measure. Over his last 10 games Mauricio is slashing .317/.417/.634 with three homers and five stolen bases, and the 22-year-old is reminding folks of the power/speed potential that makes him so intriguing in both the short and long term. It may not be right at the start of September, but it'd be a major upset if Mauricio weren't getting a chance to show off his talent in the final few weeks of the 2023 campaign.

4. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 223 AB, .317/.442/.531, 12 HR, 7 SB, 54 BB, 76 SO at Triple-A Norfolk; 61 AB, .115/.286/.148, 0 HR, 1 SB, 13 BB, 22 SO at Baltimore.

This happens quite a bit with young prospects – more than you might expect – but since Cowser was sent down from Baltimore to Norfolk, he's struggled considerably. This was punctuated with an 0-for-4 effort where he struck out four times against Durham on Aug. 23, and he's just 2-for-17 with 11 strikeouts over his last five games. As you can see from the numbers above, the majority of his time in Triple-A has been an overwhelming success, and despite his struggles in Baltimore he remains one of the top outfield prospects in baseball. It's easy to understand the hesitance to add him to a roster in redraft leagues, but the talent is so strong that I'd bet on him finding success if/when he gets another opportunity.

5. Colt Keith, INF, Detroit Tigers

2023 stats that matter: 418 AB, .309/.378/.562, 23 HR, 3 SB, 47 BB, 100 SO at Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo.

There we go. After Keith saw his numbers drop to .257/.325/.459 in Toledo on Aug. 20, the third baseman has been on fire with the bat, hitting .325/.408/.725 over his last 40 at-bats with the Mud Hens. The left-handed hitting infielder has been one of – if not the – most improved prospects in baseball with 57 extra-base hits while reaching the level before the majors. And he looks like he's ready to contribute at the highest level right now. Detroit may decide to not give him that opportunity until the 2024 campaign, but fantasy GMs should be ready to acquire his services if they decide to give him a cup of coffee in the final month.

6. Curtis Mead, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 190 AB, .289/.382/.447, 3 HR, 3 SB, 29 BB, 34 SO at Triple-A Durham; 36 B, .250/.372/.278, 0 HR, 0 SB, 5 BB, 13 SO for Tampa Bay.

Mead held his own in his time with the Rays in a limited sample, but was sent down to Durham on Thursday so that he could get a chance to see more regular playing time. The product of Australia has one of the best hit tools of any prospect regardless of positions, and while he hasn't shown a ton of power just yet, he has shown the strength to drive the baseball into the gaps and he should develop a little more pop in the long term. We're concerned about the short-term production right now, however, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect many round-trippers if/when he gets another shot with Tampa Bay. The hit tool and ability to get on base are apparent, so those looking for help in those categories should take a long look at Mead for the final month-plus.

7. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 426 AB, .305/.376/.538, 19 HR, 5 SB, 34 BB, 87 SO at Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.

Kjerstad was as hot as any minor-league hitter not that long ago, but natural – if a bit disappointing – regression has kicked in. Over his last 10 games, the second overall pick of the 2020 draft has slashed .205/.279/.308 with no homers and 11 strikeouts in 39 at-bats. Prior to that, he was slashing .335/.406/.588 in the International League, so it's difficult to be too hard on a hitter who has been that good for as long as the 24-year-old outfielder has been. All that being said, Kjerstad needs to get back to that level he was showing in July before Baltimore deems him worthy of a promotion in all likelihood.

8. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

2023 stats: 265 AB, .238/.342/.442, 11 HR, 1 SB, 42 BB, 65 SO at Triple-A Durham and Triple-A Columbus.

Those of you who have followed along all season (thank you) know that Manzardo was a high-ranking player on this list until his struggles and injury made him unlikely to receive a promotion. He's now healthy – and now a member of the Cleveland organization after being traded from the Rays to Cleveland for Aaron Civale – and there's some cautious optimism he could be a helper by the end of 2023. He's a left-handed hitter who shows the makings of a plus-plus hit tool, and while he's not an elite power hitter, there's enough strength to project 20-25 homer seasons. It's far from a lock that Manzardo will help this year, but at the very least he's a prospect fantasy players should keep a close eye on.

9. Tyler Black, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

2023 stats that matter: 375 AB, .269/.408/.499, 16 HR, 50 SB, 72 BB, 86 SO at Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville.

Black scuffled a bit in his promotion to Nashville from Biloxi, but he's picked up hits in seven of his last eight games, and four of those efforts have been multi-hit contests. He hasn't run much since being promoted to the Triple-A level, but the 49 steals he had while a member of the Shuckers tell you he's more than capable of providing swipes. While the Brewers are as hot as any team in the National League right now, they have not gotten a ton of production from the second or third base positions, and Black is capable of playing both. There's a very good chance that the 2021 second-round pick is up with Milwaukee to end the year, and there's a strong possibility he'll be fantasy relevant when he does get that chance.

10. Evan Carter, OF, Texas Rangers

2023 stats that matter: 386 AB, .284/.411/.451, 12 HR, 22 SB, 62 BB, 74 SO at Double-A Frisco.

I've had Jackson Holliday in the final spot for the last few weeks, but it's looking less likely (note, it was never that likely) that he'll get that cup of coffee in 2023, and Carter gets the nod with his recent promotion to the Triple-A level. The left-handed hitting outfielder has an excellent approach at the plate and can make hard contact all over the field. There's enough power to suggest he can hit 20-plus homers at his best while also providing a good amount of steals. Texas is in a bit of a freefall right now, and Carter makes sense as a potential helper for both the Rangers and fantasy teams if/when he handles Triple-A pitching well for a couple weeks.

Also considered: Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles; Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers; Junior Caminero, INF, Tampa Bay Rays; Marco Luciano, INF, San Francisco Giants; Jackson Chourio, OF, Milwaukee Brewers; Brooks Lee, INF, Minnesota Twins