Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props, May 16

MLB Bets & Player Props for Thursday, May 16

There are just six games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday. However, there are still some appealing wagering opportunities. Here are three of the top props to consider taking a chance on.

Mike Barner's season record: 16-10 (+2.87 units)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Bets

The Reds are in a tough spot in terms of pitching for this game. Nick Lodolo was scheduled to make this start, but he landed on the injured list Wednesday with a groin issue. Brent Suter is expected to serve as their opener, while Nick Martinez is a candidate to pitch multiple innings behind him. Martinez was a starter earlier in the season, but he hasn't thrown more than 49 pitches in an outing since April 30.

The Dodgers, who have scored the most runs in baseball, could exploit this bullpen game by the Reds. They have an .817 OPS at home, which is also the highest mark in baseball. With the expectation that they hang a crooked number on the Reds, let's take the over on the combined hits, runs and RBI props for both Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.

Betts has four straight multi-hit games. Across 23 home games, he is batting .344 with 22 runs scored and 20 RBI. Ohtani has three-straight multi-hit games. Ohtani is batting .376 at home with 21 runs scored and 16 RBI.

MLB Picks for Dodgers vs. Reds

Mookie Betts over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Bets

The Rays have left a lot to be desired in terms of their lineup this season. They rank 18th in baseball in both runs scored and OPS. One of the main reasons for their lack of production is that they have recorded the seventh-most strikeouts.

Looking to exploit their contact struggles will be Cooper Criswell, who has a 1.01 WHIP across 25.2 innings. He hasn't been pitching deep into games, logging five innings or fewer in each of his five starts. However, he has still posted at least four strikeouts in four of his five starts. The one time he didn't, he finished with three strikeouts against a Guardians team that has struck out the sixth-fewest times in baseball. Even if he doesn't go past five innings again Thursday, he can still reach the over on his strikeouts prop.

MLB Picks for Red Sox vs. Rays

Cooper Criswell over 3.5 strikeouts (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap