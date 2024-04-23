Los Angeles Dodgers-Washington Nationals & more MLB Bets & Props for Tuesday, April 23

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Props for

Tuesday, April 23

2024 Regular-Season Betting Record: 3-5 (-2.24 RW Bucks)

2024 Regular-Season Props Betting Record: 3-3 (-0.73 RW Bucks)

We have a full evening slate in MLB on Tuesday, and I'm picking on one particularly vulnerable pitcher with an MVP candidate in my first prop and a listless offense with a quality pitcher in my second. Then, I'm banking on a quality left-hander who's had a rocky start to the season to bounce back with a solid performance in a home start.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Best Bets

Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin took the mound against the Dodgers exactly one week ago at Dodger Stadium, and he helped us cash a Mookie Betts Over 1.5 total bases prop in short order, continuing a pattern of career-long struggles against the NL MVP frontrunner.

Betts is now hitting .500 over 14 career plate appearances against Corbin, a sample that includes a trio of singles and doubles apiece, a home run and only two strikeouts. Betts is also hitting .353 in 39 plate appearances versus southpaws thus far this season, a split in which he also boasts a .438 wOBA.

Meanwhile, Corbin hasn't allowed fewer than seven hits in any of his four starts, and he's conceded at least nine in each of the last three. Granted, we've seen Corbin go through multi-start stretches like these several times in the past few seasons, only to suddenly pop up with an impressive run of pitching seemingly out of nowhere.

To hedge against that, we're going with simply backing Betts to rap out one single against either the vulnerable southpaw or a so-so Nationals bullpen. Considering Betts has hit safely in 19 of 24 games thus far this season and we're getting a reasonable price, I think it's a viable way to go.

MLB Picks for Dodgers vs. Nationals

Mookie Betts Over 0.5 singles (-115 on Bet365 Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Best Bets

We have what appears to be a sizable mismatch from the pitching perspective in the Athletics-Yankees clash, as Oakland checks into its matchup against the Yankees' Marcus Stroman with a .208 average and 28.9 percent strikeout rate on the road against right-handed pitching thus far this season.

Stroman has gotten his Yankees tenure off to a solid start, pitching to a 1-1 mark, 2.42 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across four starts. He's produced a middling 7.7 K/9 that's more or less in line with his career norms, but Stroman does have at least six Ks in two of his four starts.

The Athletics' struggles with consistent contact versus right-handed pitching give him a fighting chance at cashing this plus-money bet on the Over for 5.5 strikeouts. Moreover, the fact Stroman has recorded six strikeouts in 12 career encounters with current Oakland hitters certainly doesn't dim his outlook, even if that is a very modest sample size.

Additionally, it's worth noting the A's are averaging the second-fewest runs (3.1) and fewest hits (6.5) per road game, lessening the chances Stroman is chased from the game before being able to potentially cash this prop.

MLB Picks for Athletics vs. Yankees

Marcus Stroman Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Best Bets

The Marlins have seen their elevated preseason expectations come crashing down to earth quickly in the new campaign, with Miami getting out to a miserable 6-18 start. Naturally, there's no shortage of blame to spread around with that degree of futility, and the team's bats have certainly had a part to play.

The Marlins sport a .221 average, .107 ISO and NL-worst .275 wOBA and -26.1 wRAA overall. When split out for their performance against left-handers specifically, Miami checks in with an even uglier set of metrics – a .199 average, .087 ISO and .246 wOBA (372 plate appearances).

On the other side, Braves starting southpaw Max Fried is carrying an alarming 7.71 ERA and 1.96 WHIP over his first four starts, but a closer look reveals the talented veteran has been nowhere near as ineffective as those numbers would imply. Fried's crooked figures are largely the result of a very rough outing against the Diamondbacks in his second start of the season, one in which he yielded eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits over 4.1 innings.

Fried has pitched to a 1-0 record and 3.18 ERA over the 11.1 innings covering his last two starts. He's had some career trouble against a couple of current Marlins bats in Josh Bell and Jesus Sanchez, but he's otherwise mostly neutralized the rest of the hitters he may potentially face Tuesday.

The Marlins are also averaging an MLB-low 2.0 walks per road game, which could certainly up the chances of Fried remaining in the game long enough to cash this bet – he exhibited some control issues in his most recent start by issuing four walks over five innings on the road against the Astros, but this matchup lines up much more favorably for him on paper.

MLB Picks for Marlins vs. Braves

Max Fried Over 17.5 Outs Recorded (-130 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

