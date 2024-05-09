Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals & More MLB Best Bets, Expert Picks for May 9

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Thursday, May 9

Life has interfered with the start of the MLB season and has kept me from taking my regular weekly spot here, but I'm back for today and very happy to be so. The good news is I have fared well in my few appearances so far this year, posting a 5-3 record, good for +2 units. Today, I'm excited to have three plays that I see as quite strong in today's limited slate. Let's dive in!

Seattle Mariners @ Minnesota Twins Best Bet

The thing that struck me about today's games overall is the strong career numbers posted by today's starting pitchers, many of whom have a good deal of experience against their opponents. With 36 and 51 ABs, respectively, Pablo Lopez and Logan Gilbert fit those descriptions. Both have fared quite well against each others' teams and the total of 6.5 reflects that. Winners of eight of 10, the Twins are hot, but Seattle can earn a road split with a win today. With their ace on the hill and these teams being evenly matched, we have to take the advantage of the value on the Mariners today.

MLB Pick for Mariners @ Twins

Mariners ML +114 (@ BetRivers)

Houston Astros @ New York Yankees Best Bet

Right now, if you aren't on the Yankees or the over in their games, there is an element of risk, particularly with games in the Bronx. However, like Austin Powers, Danger is my middle name. Actually, that isn't true ... Value is my middle name here, and that's what we find with the under in today's game. Yankees starter Marcus Stroman has dominated the current Astros bats over his career while Houston counters with the lone bright spot in their rotation, Ronel Blanco. Blanco has not faced this lineup yet, but has taken on Toronto and Texas (twice). This is a classic getaway game as both teams travel to start road weekend series. These are games I love to target for unders as both teams are motivated to work fast and save guys for the road trip. Here's a rare, tidy 3-2 pitcher's duel in the Bronx today.

MLB Pick for Astros @ Yankees

HOU/NYY UNDER 8.5 +115 (@ BetMGM)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Bet

To me, this is a classic line that overvalues a known pitcher against a relative unknown. While it is true that the Brewers are in a bit of a funk and Sonny Gray is red-hot, but from top to bottom, the Brewers are the superior team overall and are playing at home. The Brewers have owned the Cards over the last few years and the start of a four-game series against a bitter rival should get them jump started. There is too much value on the Brewers to ignore today.

MLB Picks for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Brewers ML +114 (@ DraftKings)

MLB Best Bets Recap for Thursday, May 9