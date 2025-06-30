This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

One of the best stories so far this season has been the Tigers' continued resurgence. After making the playoffs last year for the first time in a decade, they currently claim the AL's best record while being tied for tops in the Majors. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a large portion of Detroit's success can be attributed to its farm system and the success of former prospects. Tarik Skubal has arguably become the best pitcher while Casey Mize finally appears to be living up to lofty expectations and even Sawyer Gipson-Long has been contributing at the back end of the rotation. Meanwhile, the lineup is littered with former phenoms, including Riley Greene , Colt Keith and Kerry Carpenter . And more help could be on the way. Though Bryce Rainer recently underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, Max Clark , Kevin McGonigle and Josue Briceno have been raking at High-A. McGonigle, in particular, has been surging as he's slashing .373/.452/.683 with seven home runs and 36 RBI in 31 contests with more walks (18) than strikeouts (17). Those three probably won't see the big leagues during 2025, yet the future - and present - looks very bright in Motown.

Let's look at some other up-and-comers making waves in this edition of the Minor League Barometer.

UPGRADE

Spencer Jones, OF, NYY – Jones has been on a tear of late in the Yankees organization, resulting in a recent promotion to Triple-A. He's clubbed six homers over the last two weeks - including two in three games since joining the new level - with a combined 18 overall. The strikeout issues remain, yet Jones has hit above .255 at every stop so far in the minors. He's also stolen 11 bases while displaying plenty of athleticism despite his 6-7, 240 frame. The left-handed Aaron Judge comparison is unfair and not quite accurate, but Jones still offers exceptional power, decent speed and the ability to take a walk. There's an outside chance he receives a cameo with the parent club during September.

Colby Thomas, OF, ATH – Another 24-year-old prospect, Thomas already appears big-league ready as he's produced a .301/.368/.549 line with 17 home runs, 70 RBI and seven steals at Triple-A. His walk rate is slightly up while his strikeout rate is down when compared to last season. The Athletics have a surprisingly crowded outfield, so Thomas may need an injury or trade to get to the Majors in 2025, especially considering he's not currently on the 40-man roster. Regardless, he appears to be biding his time before an opportunity presents itself.

Jonathon Long, 1B, CHC – A 2023 ninth-round selection out of Long Beach State, Long's power numbers haven't quite matched his bat speed and raw potential. Though he's still been impressive at Triple-A going .312/.390/.464 with nine homers and 47 RBI. Long also doesn't strike out a lot while making consistent contact. He's mostly played first base this season, but has also slotted in at third, outfield and DH. The Cubs boast one of the best offenses, yet third base has been a bit of a dead spot. Still, it appears more likely Long could get moved at the trade deadline than see consistent at-bats in Chicago down the stretch.

Michael Forret, P, BAL – A back issue sidelined Forret for all of May, but the 21-year-old hurler has returned with a vengeance at High-A by posting a 1.13 ERA and 21:3 K:BB over five June starts covering 16 innings. The 21-year-old also carries a numbers of pitches that he's commanded exceptionally well as displayed in his 50:10 K:BB while opposing batters are only hitting .141 against. Forret's stock certainly appears to be on the rise.

CHECK STATUS

Brody Hopkins, P, TB – A sixth-round pick in the 2023 Draft by the Mariners, the ultra-athletic Hopkins was traded as part of the Randy Arozarena deal last year. A two-way player in college at Winthrop, he's successfully transitioned to the mound with a solid fastball and slider among his top pitches while registering a 3.64 ERA and 85 strikeouts across 71.2 innings at Double-A. Walks continue to be a problem as the righty has issued 41 of them this season. Hopkins has the size, athleticism and arsenal to become a frontline rotation anchor, yet he must prove he can control his wildness.

RJ Schreck, OF, TOR – Schreck will turn 25 in a couple of weeks and is currently on the IL at Triple-A after being hit on the hand by a pitch, so a specific timeline for his return is unknown. When healthy, he's been one of the better bats in the Toronto system. Schreck began the campaign at Double-A, where he slugged .266/.396/.518 with nine homers, 20 RBI and five stolen bases in 41 contests. He was rewarded with a move to Triple-A, where he went deep two more times over nine outings before being sidelined. Schreck's experienced left-handed bat could play well in the bigs in a platoon scenario, though he'll have to prove he can stay healthy and continue to tap into his power potential.

Cam Caminiti, P, ATL – Caminiti had a rocky start to 2025, but seems to have leveled out. A southpaw who was just 17 when taken during the first round last year, he received an extended spring training and then scuffled in the Florida Complex League as he gave up at least two earned runs in all four appearances where none of them lasted five innings. The results have been much better in June for Caminiti at Low-A, where he's recorded a 2.93 ERA and 22:7 K:BB from 15.1 innings. He's only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential, especially considering he was also a center fielder in high school.

Anderson Brito, P, HOU – Brito has a few knocks against him, yet it's hard to argue with the productiveness. In 12 starts at High-A, the 20-year-old righty has notched a 3.28 ERA and 65:28 K:BB through 49.1 innings while the opposition is only batting .202 against. Brito excels when keeping the ball down as he's only surrendered one homer this season. He doesn't have ideal size for a starter at only 5-10/155 while his control has been slightly suspect and he recently went on the IL with an undisclosed injury. Assuming this isn't serious, Brito still offers plenty of upside, including a potential four-pitch arsenal. However, his small frame and mediocre command could see him ending up as a reliever.

DOWNGRADE

Brock Wilken, 3B, MIL – Wilken suffered an unfortunate injury while celebrating Double-A Biloxi's first-half championship as he dislocated the patella tendon in his left knee and will be sidelined for at least the next two months. Considered one of the top third base prospects, he had been slashing .230/.392/.550 with 18 homers and 41 RBI in 65 games. Milwaukee may be in the thick of a playoff race, though it appears unlikely Wilken would be able to contribute this season.

Walbert Urena, P, LAA – Urena boasts massive arm talent with little idea as to where the ball is headed. At only 21 while already at Double-A, he's displayed moments of brilliance followed by disastrous outings that's led to a 5.37 ERA through 70.1 innings. Urena's strikeouts are also down (57) while his walks have increased (37) and he's also allowed at least four earned runs over three straight appearances. Until he can harness his command, it won't matter that he can reach triple-digits.