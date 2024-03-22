MLB Best Ball: Introducing Rival Fantasy

This article is part of our MLB Best Ball series.

Fantasy baseball is fun, but it can be a lot of work. With a long 162-game season, it's a grind. Those who play in leagues with daily lineup changes can find things especially taxing. Rival Fantasy still brings the fun of fantasy baseball, but helps take a lot of the work out of it with their Best Ball leagues. Let's dig into this format and highlight the benefits that come with playing it.

What is Best Ball?

Drafting fantasy teams is always fun. The draft might even be the best part of the entire season. With Best Ball on Rival Fantasy, you get all the fun of your fantasy draft without any need to manage your lineups during the season.

After drafting your team, Rival Fantasy's system will set your best lineup at the end of each week, slate and season, based on the production of your drafted players. Each week, the system will set your highest scoring "starting lineup" and that weekly total will contribute to your season-long score. The top 1-3 users in score, based on league size, will win cash at the end of the season. It's that simple!

Best Ball Formats

Full-Season Best Ball

Rival Fantasy offers full-season Best Ball leagues that include all 162 games of the MLB regular season. Enjoy the fun from March through September by tracking the performance of your squad at your convenience. There is no daily burden, though, with the Rival Fantasy system setting your lineup for you based on the best performances from your players.

League sizes can vary, with 6-, 10- and 12-team drafts. Draft in a regular league that has 45 seconds between picks, or partake in a slow draft that has up to eight hours between selections (this will decrease as Opening Day approaches).

Daily and Weekly Drafts

Full-season contests not for you? Looking for more drafts and immediate results? Don't worry, Rival Fantasy still has you covered with daily and weekly draft leagues.

Other Best Ball Games

Rival Fantasy also offers partial-season Best Ball leagues. These leagues include playing for just half the season, after the All-Star break and more. The fun doesn't end when the regular season does, either. There will also be Playoff Best Ball leagues to stay with the fun throughout the MLB postseason.

More Options on Rival Fantasy

For those who live in states that are ineligible for cash games, you can still use Rival Fantasy's Mock Draft lobby to practice your MLB strategy. In addition to Best Ball leagues, Rival Fantasy also offers their Challenges and Fantasy Bingo games.

Challenges

Challenges places two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player that scores the most fantasy points wins the contest. It's that easy. Choose from hundreds of challenges and also battle with other Rival users to win cash.

Fantasy Bingo

This puts a fantasy sports spin on a classic game. Instead of matching numbers, Fantasy Bingo gives players achievements. Build a DFS roster of players to unlock these achievements and fill in squares. Win by getting five in a row, a corner of four or an entire card blackout.

Conclusion

Fantasy baseball is supposed to be fun! Managing lineups throughout the long grind of the season can be cumbersome, especially for those without a lot of free time. Stay in the thick of things, while giving up the burden of setting lineups, picking up free agents or negotiating trades, by playing in Best Ball leagues on Rival Fantasy. Whether you want to draft a team for the entire season, a week or a single daily slate, Rival Fantasy has options for you. Rival Fantasy also offers options for players of all levels, with entry fees as low as $1-$3 for cash games. Get in on the excitement now and draft your squad before the season is fully underway.