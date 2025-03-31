MLB Betting
Dodgers vs Braves Odds and Best Bets Today

Written by 
John Venezia 
Published on March 31, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Bets Today: Braves vs Dodgers

We're back on the MLB diamond for this last day in March. Throughout the first weekend, we saw a lot of good, bad, and ugly. While we're only a few games into a 162-game slate, it's not bad to take a look at fading teams that are off to extremely slow starts.

Braves at Dodgers odds today

  • Atlanta Braves (+184)
  •  LA Dodgers (-220)
  •  Total: 8

The Atlanta Braves' west coast road trip continues as they travel north from San Diego to Los Angeles. After getting swept in a four-game set at the Padres, we've noticed this offense looks completely lost, managing just seven runs in the entire series. Pitiful. What's even worse is the fact they have not scored in their last TWENTY-TWO (22) innings. 

Getting shut out in consecutive contests is not only head-scratching, but it may be something we could look to take advantage of. And with the Dodgers on the docket, things are unlikely to get any easier. 

Tyler Glasnow gets the ball for the first time in 2025. Glass Daddy is a big Day incubator guy for me on the MLB side. When I lived in Tampa back in 2021, I was on his strikeout over almost every single start before he got hurt. He's one of the most talented pitchers in the league when he's healthy, as most of you know, so this is a good look for him on Monday night.

His 3.49 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 168 K/35 BB ratio in 134 innings during a 2024 season that was cut short by an August injury still shows us how dominant he can be. With LAD sitting at perfect 5-0 record, there's a strong opportunity for them to extend that win streak against an ATL lineup that has been miserable.

The Braves lineup is averaging nine K's per game with just a .246 on base percentage. They don't have a single starter batting over .222 at the moment and while it's only four games into their season, sometimes it's best to ride the wave until they turn it around.

Atlanta will be sending Grant Holmes to the bump, who made seven starts in 26 appearances last year. It was a solid campaign for the then-rookie, striking out 70 batters and walking 15 in 68.1 innings. His 3.56 ERA was also strong. Now he's facing the best team in the majors that wasted no time defending their WS title. Already up to 12 homers and 30 runs (six runs per game), the Dodgers lineup has seen the ball pretty well early on.

I know the Braves will get back on track at some point, but it rarely happens at the snap of a finger, even for a great team. I like the Dodgers to stay hot with a top arm going. Normally, I don't like taking the home team run lines in the MLB, especially when the home team can lose the bottom of the ninth AB, but it's a good way to get involved on fading an ice cold offense without laying a big number.

Pick: LAD RL -1.5 -110 (FD)

Baseball
John Venezia has covered the NFL, MLB, and College Baseball for betting and fantasy for more than six years. His recent stints include NBC Sports, Bet Karma, Bettor Sports Network, and Fantasy Life.
