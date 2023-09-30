Best MLB Bet, Houston Astros @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Sept. 30

A bit of an under-the-radar pitcher in the bigs is Merrill Kelly . Closing out two strong seasons back to back, Kelly has provided a lot of stability on the Arizona pitching staff. Aside from two disasters against the Mets and Dodgers where he allowed seven runs in each, Kelly has been pretty solid in his last 13 starts dealing six quality outings. The great news for the snakes is that their starter has been miles better at home

The final two games with chaos simmering beneath the surface. Scenarios, scenarios, scenarios. It looks like we'll need all of the 162-game calendar to determine who is in and who is out. Two teams that are firmly fighting for the postseason in their respective leagues gave us a great show last night, but how does round two shake out?



Houston Astros (-134) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (+114) | Over/Under 9

A real heartbreaker for Arizona last night. In the bottom of the eighth the DBacks had runners on second and third with two outs (down 2-0), and Tommy Pham hit a seed up the middle, which would have tied the game. Houston's SS Jeremy Pena made an unbelievable play to get to the ball and throw the runner out. That play not only saved the game, but maybe Houston's season. Arizona must be sick after that, so let's see how the team responds tonight with a playoff-clinching opportunity on the line.



A bit of an under-the-radar pitcher in the bigs is Merrill Kelly. Closing out two strong seasons back to back, Kelly has provided a lot of stability on the Arizona pitching staff. Aside from two disasters against the Mets and Dodgers where he allowed seven runs in each, Kelly has been pretty solid in his last 13 starts dealing six quality outings. The great news for the snakes is that their starter has been miles better at home (2.70 ERA/.182 OBA) than on the road (4.07 ERA/.261 OBA) thus far. In his last four home starts, Kelly is not only riding a four-game quality start streak, but only allowed two earned runs in 26.2 innings during that span. Against an always-dangerous Astros lineup, Merrill Kelly will need to be better than ever today if he hopes to give his team a chance to win and clinch a playoff spot.



On the other side of that hill is the future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. The knockoff JV is coming off two great outings against Baltimore and Seattle, where he only allowed four earned across 14 innings. When a guy like Verlander is on the mound, you need to take advantage of the few opportunities you get. For Arizona, capitalizing on chances has been difficult as of late. In their last two contests, they are a laughable 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position. If they hope to get after Verlander, that has to change this evening.

Both teams need a win to solidify their playoff positions, so I see it playing out a little like last night. Give me Arizona to log this one in the win column to send them to their first postseason since 2017. It will be gritty, but the Serpents come through in a big way.

Pick: Diamondbacks ML +114



