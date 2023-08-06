MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Sunday, August 6

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: MLB Bets Bets and Player Props for Sunday, August 6

MLB season is heating up and the stretch run is underway. Get in on the action with the best sportsbook promo codes available at the best sports betting sites, including sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has the highest groundball percentage in the league, putting the ball on the ground in 63.9 percent of his at-bats. Ironically, Anderson found himself on the ground yesterday, after what I could only presume was him asking Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez to do his best Jake Paul impression.

After last night's kerfuffle, ultimately leading to six ejections, the lineups could look different this Sunday afternoon. So, be sure to check out the batting orders prior to placing any bets. Our MLB lineups page can help with that.

The starting pitching matchup is far from marquee names, with the White Sox sending Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.07 ERA) to the hill, and the Guardians' Xzavion Curry (3-1, 2.90 ERA) as his mound opponent.

Curry has been quietly solid in a swingman role for Cleveland this season, recording a .237 opponent average and a 1.19 WHIP. Predominantly used as a reliever, and probably not stretched out for a long start, the Guardians could just ask him to go three or four innings; five innings would be a bonus.

The young righty does have impressive numbers in his Minor League career, a 3.28 ERA with 257 strikeouts in 219.2 innings, paired with a .215 opponent average and a 1.07 WHIP. Curry could rise to the occasion in the wake of last night's 10 Cent Beer Night reenactment.

Expecting Steven Kwan to be in the leadoff spot once again, Kwan is 2-for-2 in his limited experience against Scholtens, and is batting .318 with with an .898 OPS since the All-Star break. Kwan will need to get this offense rolling early, and protect Progressive field, after last night's frustrating loss.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox vs. Guardians

Guardians -1.5 (+146 FanDuel)

Steven Kwan +2 Hits (+165 FanDuel)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins

Since July 1st, the Minnesota Twins' offense has struck out at a 27.3 percent clip, the third-worst mark in the Major Leagues. On Sunday afternoon, they'll have to face Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen.

Gallen (11-5, 3.41 ERA) has struggled of late, recording a 5.18 ERA in his four starts after the All-Star break; compared to his 3.04 ERA in the 19 starts prior to the hiatus. Although the results have been shaky, the strikeouts are still coming, striking out 24 batters in 24.1 innings post-All-Star break.

After getting shelled in an eleven-run loss yesterday, the Diamondbacks will look to avoid the sweep with their ace on the mound.

The Twins named Dallas Keuchel as their starter for Sunday. The 35-year old has not pitched since last season, when he produced a 9.20 ERA in 60.2 innings. The former Cy Young winner does have a 1.13 ERA this season in 32 innings at Triple-A.

MLB Best Best for Diamondbacks vs. Twins

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+110 FanDuel)

Zac Gallen OVER 6.5 K (-156 FanDuel)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Lance Lynn (7-9, 6.32 ERA) had a solid performance in his first outing in Dodger Blue, going seven innings, allowing three earned runs, and striking out seven Oakland Athletics.

The Padres are not the Oakland A's.

Lynn has been smacked around by a few of San Diego's bats in the past, with Jake Cronenworth (.333), Manny Machado (.308), Juan Soto (.333), Ha-Seong Kim (.667), Gary Sanchez (.375), and Fernando Tatis Jr. (.500) finding success against Lynn in limited samples.

Soto is batting .433 with four home runs and nine RBI over his last seven games, and should keep the good swings coming. Soto has already collected nine home runs and 25 RBIs in 21 games since the All-Star break.

43-year-old Rich Hill will head to the bump for San Diego. It's his debut outing for the Friars, his 13th different uniform. The soft-tossing lefty has a high-80's fastball that is being hit hard, allowing a .318 average and .547 slugging percentage against.

If your fastball is barely twice your age, the pitch is too slow or you're too old, or both.

Mookie Betts, who is currently hitting .440 (11-for-25) over the past week and producing a 1.107 OPS against lefties, should have a field day.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres

Dodgers -1.5 (+125 FanDuel)

Mookie Betts 2+ Hits (+175 FanDuel)

Best MLB Bets Today Recap