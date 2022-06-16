This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Thursday, June 16

Hello everyone and welcome back to the MLB season. The separation between good and bad is big and getting bigger as favorites are starting to dominate play. As of right now, I count roughly 13 teams that are already playing for next year leaving 17 to fight for the playoffs. Is that good or bad for the sport? I'm not sure, but I do know it does offer us opportunities on the betting front. We have an excellent slate of games ahead of us today, so let's get to it.

Last Article's Record: 2-2, +.05 units

Season Record: 14-12, +.69 units

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

These teams and pitchers are quite familiar with each other as Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler and Washington's Patrick Corbin face off in the nation's capital. Both pitchers have had success against the opposition in their careers and I'm going to lean on that past success with my recommendation for the under. While Corbin has been pretty brutal this year, the Nats just don't score a lot of runs, particularly against Wheeler. Provided the bullpens hold, I can easily see this being a comfortable 5-1/6-2 win for the Phils tonight. With decent value, I'll give the under a try tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Philadelphia at Washington

Philadelphia/Washington UNDER 9.5 (-102)

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

The Brewers just aren't a very good team right now. Last night's offensive explosion was an aberration and will likely swing back the other way against the Mets' Tylor Megill. While the under is worth a look here, my recommendation is to jump on the Mets off the loss and potentially parlay them along with one or two other big favorites (i.e. Boston, San Diego, or Toronto) as favorites have been red hot in MLB over the last couple of weeks. The Mets are the far superior team here and are getting a little value boost due to last night's result.

MLB Best Bets for Milwaukee at NY Mets

NY Mets ML (-130)

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers

Quietly, Martin Perez has been really good for the plucky Rangers, who currently sit in second place in the AL West. Meanwhile, the disappointing Tigers just can't seem to put anything together and starter Beau Brieske is not likely to be the guy to reverse that course. As I mentioned earlier, favorites are crushing it lately and I see no reason not to back the favorite here, even at the big price. In addition to the Rangers, with Perez on the mound and the Tigers' anemic offense, I believe the under is worth a glance as well.

MLB Best Bets for Texas at Detroit

Texas ML (-160)

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

The highly disappointing Angels finally get a break in the schedule to help their efforts in turning the ship around. After clashing with the likes of the Blue Jays, Yankees, Red Sox, Mets, and Dodgers over the last few weeks, LA gets the Mariners and Royals for the next 11 games. The retooled Mariners have also been quite disappointing as they struggle to put anything together. Shohei Ohtani has been very sharp on the mound for the Angels and he will take the ball in an effort to stop LA's 11-game road losing streak. I think he ends it tonight with a big effort.

MLB Best Bets for LA Angels at Seattle

LA Angels ML (-124)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

PHI/WAS UNDER 9 (-102)

NYM ML (-130)

TEX ML (-164)

LAA ML (-124)

