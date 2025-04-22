Best MLB Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 22

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Bets Today: Tuesday, April 22

We have another full slate of Major League Baseball this Tuesday with all 30 teams taking the field across the country, and we have lined up our three best bets for this day. So far, JP Aravena has gone 4-2 in MLB bets during the 2025 season.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Blue Jays vs. Astros

Blue Jays to win -114 at BetRivers

There's no question this is an even matchup, with the Blue Jays posting a 12-11 record and the Astros playing .500 ball at 11-11. However, the biggest difference ahead of this matchup will be on the mound. The Blue Jays might be on the road, where they've gone 5-6 to date, but they'll have their star hurler to open the game in Chris Bassitt. The veteran right-hander has gone 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA and is coming off a 10-strikeout performance in a win over the Braves in his most recent start. Bassitt has given up just two earned runs in 23.1 innings of work, fanning 31, walking five and owning a 1.07 WHIP.

On the other hand, the Astros have a potent offense and are playing at home, but they might have a hard time trying to figure out Bassett, who has been pitching lights out to open the year. Plus, the Astros' hurler shouldn't inspire a lot of confidence since Ronel Blanco will take the ball. The right-hander has gone 1-2 with an inflated 6.48 ERA to start the campaign.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

White Sox vs. Twins

Over 8.5 total runs -102 at BetRivers

The White Sox were one of the worst teams in all of baseball in 2024, and that doesn't figure to change in 2025, where they're already at the bottom of the American League standings with a 5-17 record. The Twins haven't fared much better, though, and they sit only two games above the White Sox in the standings with a 7-15 record. Both teams should be better than what their record indicates based on the X-W/L metric, however, and the pitching matchup suggests there could be a lot of runs scored -- the White Sox will feature Davis Martin (1-2, 4.84 ERA) and the Twins will counter with Bailey Ober (1-1, 6.16 ERA).

Martin has given up four or more runs in two of his last three appearances and isn't likely to have a lot of run support since the White Sox rank dead last in run differential in the AL with -28.

On the other hand, Ober seems to be trending in the right direction despite his inflated ERA and has posted back-to-back quality starts against the Royals and Mets. The Twins have the edge, at least on paper, but don't be surprised if this ends up being a high-scoring game. Neither pitcher is trustworthy -- even if Ober is trending in the right direction.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the BetRivers bonus code for a great welcome offer.

Dodgers vs. Cubs

Under 8.5 total runs +102 at DraftKings

The Cubs have one of the most potent offenses in baseball this season and have scored a league-high 145 runs thus far while posting a +41 run differential, which also sits as the best mark in MLB. Meanwhile, the Dodgers own the best record in the National League at 16-7, albeit tied with the Mets and Padres, and also own a solid +10 run differential. On paper, this game could easily end up being a high-scoring affair. However, that narrative changes when analyzing who will start on the mound.

The Cubs will feature Shota Imanaga, who has gone 2-1 with a sparkling 2.22 ERA, and the Japanese hurler has been sensational following an impressive rookie year in which he garnered Cy Young consideration. The Dodgers will counter with another pitcher having an outstanding year in Dustin May. May has gone 1-1 with a 1.06 ERA while giving one or zero earned runs in each of his three starts. These two offenses have enough firepower to chase any pitcher out of a game on any given day, but it wouldn't be surprising if this ends up being a low-scoring contest.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap