This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Picks for Friday April 11th

Previous article 0-3 (-3.00 units)

Season 13-18 (-7.44 units)

Observations from Wednesday's MLB slate

Betting on baseball is nerve wracking as things just do not play out how you hope, or as the numbers suggest. In reviewing my 0-3 Wednesday picks, I tried to look back and learn from the bad results.

The White Sox are just as bad as last year. I thought they would be able to at least get some runs against Logan Allen, but they did not. I took them on the ML for the first 5 as I never like to go against the Guardians at home in a full game scenario because of their bullpen.

The Braves were tied with the Phillies 0-0 after 5 innings and their offense is also in the tank right now. Taijuan Walker looked like Cy Young against them, which is scary.

The A's have hit all season especially in the new ballpark, but they managed just 1 run on 2 hits against the Padres.

The point of this is to realize how thin the margins are in baseball and things like this will happen. 0-3 stinks and you have to go 3-0 hopefully the next slate to get it back or 2-1 over a couple days.

Observations from Friday's MLB slate

Road Favorites - Red Sox -156 at White Sox, Mets -132 at Athletics, Phillies -130 at Cardinals, Rangers -125 at Mariners

Home Favorites (Largest) - Padres -205 vs Rockies, Dodgers -200 vs Cubs, Reds -158 vs Padres

Totals - Mets/Athletics 10.0, Braves/Rays 9.0, Astros/Angels 9.0, Mariners/Rangers 6.5

Line Movement

Braves/Rays TOTAL from 8 to 9

Angels from +158 to +121

Rockies from +198 to +176

Dodgers from -196 to -218

Best MLB Bets Today

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Picks

Dating back to 2023, Kris Bubic has a 2.35 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 11 walks, and only 1 homer allowed in 7 starts, making him one of the most underrated pitchers in baseball. Tanner Bibee faced the Royals in his first start, going 5.2 innings of shutout ball. But he got rocked against the Angels for 7 earned runs in 4 innings with 4 homers allowed.

We get the much stronger pitcher in Kris Bubic against Tanner Bibee. This one has the makings of another low scoring game in the AL Central.

Thou shall not go against the Guardians after the first 5 innings....

MLB Best Bet: Royals F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Picks

The Astros have been one of the worst offenses in baseball, but we have a total of 8.5-9.0 because of the starting pitchers Jack Kochanowicz and Ronel Blanco along with the Angels offense leading the majors in homers.

Blanco has allowed at least 3 earned runs in both of his starts, and 6 walks over just 6.2 innings. He lasted just 1.2 innings against the Twins and was in danger of getting skipped in the rotation.

The Angels are mashing right now, especially against right-handed pitching. The total has moved from 8.5 to 9.0 in some spots, so look for a site with the 8.5 and then look at the Angels team total. You can get them at OVER 3.5 runs with juice or OVER 4.5 at plus money. The game is indoors, so no worries about cold weather driving the scoring down.

MLB Best Bet: Angels OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +120)

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Picks

Going against the Dodgers at home with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound is a tall task, but when the Dodgers are pushing past -200 against one of the best offenses in baseball, I have to grab the value. On the other side, Matthew Boyd has pitched well in his first two starts and the Dodgers are weaker against left-handed pitching. (wRC+ of 80 vs. 140 against right-handed pitching).

A lot of baseball handicapping is taking the value with price and that is the situation with the Cubs as the Dodgers home moneyline prices look outrageous. 1.5 runs in a game with a total of just 7.5 makes them even more valuable versus a game with a total of 8.0 or higher.

MLB Best Bet: Cubs +1.5 runs for 1 unit (Caesars -115)

