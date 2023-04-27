MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, April 27

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Welcome back to MLB Best Bets where your faithful writer will try to dig for gold on this Thursday in late April. Yesterday's results, combined with today's matchups, are pointing me to a day that favors the hurlers. Let's have a look and see what jumps out today.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Are you even writing about baseball if you don't include the Pirates? The Buccos have been a fantastic story to start the season, combining pitching that is in the Top 10 in runs allowed, ERA, and home runs allowed with an offense that Top 10 in just about every major category, including leading MLB in stolen bases. The banged up Dodgers have scuffled out of the gate and today's starters (Julio Urias and Mitch Keller) have almost identical numbers. There's just too much value on Pittsburgh not to play on them again today. I would also have a strong look at the under if good value presents itself.



MLB Best Bet for Pirates vs. Dodgers

Pirates ML (+145) @ BetMGM

Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies

George Kirby and Matt Strahm have, arguably, been the best pitchers for both of their teams to start the season. This is the rubber match of the three game series and getaway day for both teams as the Mariners head to Toronto while Philly flies to Houston for a World Series rematch this weekend. One could forgive both teams if they aren't fully focused on this game. There is very little pitcher/hitter familiarity here as well, all of which points to fast-moving, low-scoring afternoon affair.



MLB Best Bet for Mariners vs Phillies

UNDER 8 (-105) @ DraftKings)

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

The reeling White Sox have a major problem: scoring. In their last 10 games, the Sox are 1-9, are hitting .167 as a team, and have been outscored by 30 runs. Shane McClanahan and the Rays coming to town are about the last thing Chicago needs to see, but that is the challenge they face tonight. Sox batters are a combined 4-22 against McClanahan in his career, but they do counter with their ace, Dylan Cease, who has equally dominated the Rays over his career. Tampa batters are just 6-32 against Cease with ZERO extra base hits and you know he will be bringing his A Game tonight. This has all the makings of a pitching duel in what looks to be a cool but pleasant evening in the Windy City. I'm playing the under while there is still value.



MLB Best Bet for White Sox vs Rays

UNDER 7 (+100) @ DraftKings

