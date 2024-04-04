MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Props for Thursday, April 4

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Thursday, April 4

There won't be a lot of action to speak of Thursday with just six games scheduled to be played across baseball. Still, there is money to be won in the betting market. Let's highlight some of the more appealing props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 3-0 (+1.89 units)

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets

Bobby Witt Jr. had a monster 2023 season, hitting 30 home runs and stealing 49 bases. He showed an improved eye at the plate, lowering his strikeout rate to 17.4 percent. After posting a 38.6 percent hard-hit rate in 2022, he had a 45.4 percent hard-hit rate last year.

Witt has remained hot at the plate to begin this season. He has recorded at least two hits in four of six games. He is 10-for-25 with two home runs, four doubles and one triple, overall. Thursday brings a matchup with Michael Soroka, who gave up nine home runs over just 32.1 innings last season. In his first start this season, he gave up a home run and four runs over five innings to the Tigers. Witt could have another big day at the plate.

MLB Picks for Royals vs. White Sox

Bobby Witt Jr. over 1.5 total bases (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets

Willson Contreras is adept at drawing walks. He had a 10.3 percent walk rate last season and he has a 9.9 percent walk rate for his career. He has already drawn a walk in four of the six games that he has played in this season.

Starting for the Marlins in this matchup will be Ryan Weathers, who walked two batters over four innings versus the Pirates in his last start. He has a 9.3 percent walk rate for his career, which included an ugly 11.3 percent walk rate last season. At plus money, I like taking a chance on Contreras to draw at least one walk.

MLB Picks for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Willson Contreras over 0.5 walks (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

We have the potential for a good pitching matchup with Tanner Bibee facing off against Pablo Lopez. Bibee made 25 starts last season, posting a 2.98 ERA and a 3.52 FIP. He allowed only 0.8 HR/9, while also generating a 1.18 WHIP. He did give up three runs over four innings to the Athletics in his first start this year, but none of those runs came in the first inning.

Lopez continues to be one of the more reliable starting pitchers in baseball. He has recorded four straight seasons with an ERA of 3.75 or lower and a FIP of 3.71 or lower. One of his strengths is keeping hitters off base, posting a 1.17 WHIP for his career. While he did give up a run in the first inning in his season debut against the Royals, it was the only run that he allowed across seven innings. In what could be a low-scoring game, we might not see runs in the first inning from either squad.

MLB Picks for Twins vs Guardians

No Runs First Inning (-130) at FanDuel Sportsbook

