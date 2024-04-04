MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Props for Thursday, April 4

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Props for Thursday, April 4

Written by 
Mike Barner 
Published on April 4, 2024

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Thursday, April 4

There won't be a lot of action to speak of Thursday with just six games scheduled to be played across baseball. Still, there is money to be won in the betting market. Let's highlight some of the more appealing props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 3-0 (+1.89 units)

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets

Bobby Witt Jr. had a monster 2023 season, hitting 30 home runs and stealing 49 bases. He showed an improved eye at the plate, lowering his strikeout rate to 17.4 percent. After posting a 38.6 percent hard-hit rate in 2022, he had a 45.4 percent hard-hit rate last year.

Witt has remained hot at the plate to begin this season. He has recorded at least two hits in four of six games. He is 10-for-25 with two home runs, four doubles and one triple, overall. Thursday brings a matchup with Michael Soroka, who gave up nine home runs over just 32.1 innings last season. In his first start this season, he gave up a home run and four runs over five innings to the Tigers. Witt could have another big day at the plate.

MLB fans can gear up for the season with BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. Check out BetMGM and the other major sportsbooks accepting credit card and PayPal.

MLB Picks for Royals vs. White Sox

  • Bobby Witt Jr. over 1.5 total bases (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets

Willson Contreras is adept at drawing walks. He had a 10.3 percent walk rate last season and he has a 9.9 percent walk rate for his career. He has already drawn a walk in four of the six games that he has played in this season.

Starting for the Marlins in this matchup will be Ryan Weathers, who walked two batters over four innings versus the Pirates in his last start. He has a 9.3 percent walk rate for his career, which included an ugly 11.3 percent walk rate last season. At plus money, I like taking a chance on Contreras to draw at least one walk.

MLB Picks for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

We have the potential for a good pitching matchup with Tanner Bibee facing off against Pablo Lopez. Bibee made 25 starts last season, posting a 2.98 ERA and a 3.52 FIP. He allowed only 0.8 HR/9, while also generating a 1.18 WHIP.  He did give up three runs over four innings to the Athletics in his first start this year, but none of those runs came in the first inning.

Lopez continues to be one of the more reliable starting pitchers in baseball. He has recorded four straight seasons with an ERA of 3.75 or lower and a FIP of 3.71 or lower. One of his strengths is keeping hitters off base, posting a 1.17 WHIP for his career. While he did give up a run in the first inning in his season debut against the Royals, it was the only run that he allowed across seven innings. In what could be a low-scoring game, we might not see runs in the first inning from either squad.

MLB Picks for Twins vs Guardians

  • No Runs First Inning (-130) at FanDuel Sportsbook

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

  • Bobby Witt Jr. over 1.5 total bases (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Willson Contreras over 0.5 walks (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Twins vs. Guardians No Runs First Inning (-130) at FanDuel Sportsbook

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mike Barner
Mike Barner
Mike started covering fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the 2018 FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.
Mound Musings: My 2024 “Home” League Pitching Staff
Mound Musings: My 2024 “Home” League Pitching Staff
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4
Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets Game 2 and More Expert MLB Picks for April 4
Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets Game 2 and More Expert MLB Picks for April 4
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Single-Game MLB Picks for April 3
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Single-Game MLB Picks for April 3
Can We Learn Anything From the Last 10 MLB No-Hitters?
Can We Learn Anything From the Last 10 MLB No-Hitters?