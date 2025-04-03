MLB Best Bets Today: Yankees vs Diamondbacks Same Game Parlay Picks

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Props: MLB Same Game Parlay & Player Prop Picks for Thursday, April 3

Hello, everyone, and welcome back to our MLB coverage for 2025! I'm incredibly excited to be back as a contributor on this very cool and very knowledgeable staff. Last year, in a limited role, I went 21-18, which was good for +8.38 units, and I'm looking forward to carrying over my methods and that success into another season!

Today, I'm tasked with Single Game/Player Prop duty, an assignment I really enjoy. With only five games on the docket, my focus is narrowed by default, and I've decided to fire on a night game in the Bronx.

Same Game Parlay: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees

Best Bet #1: Diamondbacks ML (+106 @ FanDuel)

Arizona hits the road in what should be a pleasant night in the Bronx. Snakes starter Merrill Kelly got the win in his first start over what has proven to be a very good Cubs lineup despite striking out only one batter and walking four. That will have to improve against a potent Yankees lineup and I believe it will. Carlos Carrasco takes the bump for New York off a disastrous first start against a bad Milwaukee lineup where he gave up five hits and three earned in just two innings of work. It has been a long while since Carrasco's dominating days in Cleveland while Kelly has fared quite well against this New York lineup, holding them to .180 average and .610 OPS over 89 ABs. The D-Backs stay hot and complete the sweep in New York.

Best Bet #2: Diamondbacks/Yankees OVER 10 (+108 @ DraftKings)

With these lineups and at least one iffy starter on the mound, it is silly to even contemplate the under (which I did for about 6.2 seconds). Yankee Stadium + torpedo bats have been a recipe for high-scoring games and with temps rising throughout the day after morning showers, the ball should be jumping. There are a couple of 9.5's out there, but I prefer the value with plus money at 10.

Best Bet #3: Cody Bellinger OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+130 @ BetMGM)

I mentioned above that Merrill Kelly has had general success against the Yankees lineup, but one guy jumps off the page with a bunch of crooked numbers against him: Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is off to a solid start in Pinstripes and with his career numbers against Kelly (7 H, 4 XBH, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 BB), he is my choice to target as a player prop.

MLB Picks Recap for Thursday, April 3: