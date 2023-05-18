MLB Best Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks for Thursday, May 18

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets for Thursday, May 18

Last time out, we had a little NRFI that ended up cashing. It's a short slate this Thursday, but I do believe I see a bit of value on the board.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-152) @ St. Louis Cardinals (+128) | Over/Under 9

The LA Dodgers were only messing around it appears. The team has shaken off the cobwebs that allowed the Diamondbacks to be the top dog in that division. LAD has settled in and won 15 of their last 18 games. It's been a great run for them in the month of May. Now they draw a St. Louis team still somehow dead last in the NL Central, despite being the actual division favorite in the preseason.

On the bump today we have my preseason pick for the NL Cy Young award, Julio Urias. Julio has had a strong start to the year, outside of a couple of shellings. He will need to be sharp, as the St. Louis' team has rallied to win eight of their last 10 games. One of the struggles Urias has had this season is the long ball. He's allowed 10 on the year, and at least one in six of his last seven outings. The Cardinals' offense has tons of power, where they rank seventh in the MLB in taters (85) and eighth in OPS (.768). If Julio can keep the ball in the yard, then there's a really good chance he can go six innings and log a quality start to give his team a chance to win. The Dodgers have won his last three starts.

The pitching is what has been the problem for the Cards. They don't have a single starter with an ERA under 4.00. Tonight they will bring back Adam Wainwright for his third showing of the young season. Waino has surrendered 15 hits and eight runs across 10 innings this season. If he still has gas left in the tank, then he's just off to a slow start. What Wainwright has to deal with is an LA offense that can rake. The Dodgers are third in the majors with 72 homers, fourth with 231 RBI's, and sixth in OPS (.771). There's definitely a possibility the Cards can grab a few runs from Urias, but I just don't think they have the pitching to outlast them.



MLB Expert Pick for Dodgers vs Cardinals