MLB Bets at DraftKings DraftKings Sportsbook Today: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for July 26, 2022

MLB Picks Tonight at DraftKings Sportsbook: MLB Player Props and MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 26

All 30 teams will be in action Tuesday, leaving us with a ton of wagering options to sift through. As we attempt to help you narrow down the field, here are some options to consider on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last Article's Record: 0-3 (-3.00 units)

Season Record: 18-13 (+1.59 units)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals

The Dodgers lost the first game of this series Monday, falling 4-1 with their All-Star Tony Gonsolin on the mound. Their lineup went cold, with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith combining to go 0-for-13. The loss snapped their eight-game winning streak.

Not only had the Dodgers won eight straight, but each of their last seven victories came by at least two runs. They have covered the run line 60.0 percent of the time, which is the second-best mark in baseball behind the Orioles. They will try to get back on track with Mitch White, who has allowed one or no runs in three of his last four outings, scheduled to start.

The biggest reason why the Dodgers could be in for a big night is that Josiah Gray will take the mound for the Nationals. For his career, he's allowed 2.2 HR/9. The last time he faced the Dodgers, he allowed seven runs and three home runs over three innings. If he can't find a way to keep the ball inside the ballpark, this game could turn into a laugher in a hurry. One of the more productive members of the Dodgers lineup could be Freddie Freeman, who has a .727 slugging percentage across his last 32 games.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Dodgers vs. Nationals

Josiah Gray OVER 2.5 earned runs allowed (-155) for 1 unit

Dodgers -1.5 Run Line (-120) for 1 unit

Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 total bases (+105) for 1 unit

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox

The Rockies snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Brewers on Monday. Three of those loses came on the road, where they are an ugly 16-30 this season. However, they have played much better at home, posting a 28-23 record there. That's where they will take on the White Sox, who are a disappointing 48-48 this season.

Neither one of these teams will have their aces on the mound when German Marquez faces off against Michael Kopech. Marquez has a 5.47 ERA and a 4.87 FIP this season, while Kopech has a 5.74 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP across his last six starts. During that stretch, he walked 18 batters and gave up eight home runs across 31.1 innings. With how bad both of these pitchers have been, we could be looking at a high-scoring affair. Given how well the Rockies have played at home, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them cover the run line, or even win the game outright.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies vs. White Sox

Rockies +1.5 Run Line (-155) for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

