MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Today: NLDS Picks, Player Props and Parlays

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook: MLB Picks, Player Props and Parlays for Wednesday, October 12

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target on FanDuel Sportsbook today.

Last article: 3-0 (2.23 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 99-99-4 (-10.82 RW Bucks)

We're set for a two-game NLDS slate Wednesday, and I'll aim to identify some top wagers to consider for each contest.

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Zack Wheeler put together another impressive season for the Phillies, generating a third straight sub-3.00 ERA (2.82) while once again doing a very good job keeping the ball in the park (0.8 HR/9). However, Wheeler had his most trouble on the road, especially against right-handed hitters, allowing a .300 average, .789 OPS and .339 wOBA in that split. He was especially poor when facing righty bats with men on base, a circumstance under which he yielded a .351 average and .350 wOBA. Atlanta's lineup has a solid array of powerful right-handed hitters, including Ronald Acuna, Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Travis d'Arnaud, and they'll be locked in on preventing an 0-2 series deficit Wednesday.

Kyle Wright put together the season many thought he was destined for in his days as a top prospect, racking up 21 wins against only five losses. The breakout righty was especially impressive at home, where he posted a 13-2 record, 2.86 ERA and 0.8 HR/9 across 103.2 innings. Wright also handled the Phillies well this season, generating a 2-1 record and 2.84 ERA against them in 19 innings (three starts). Current Phillies bats have just a collective .159 average and .672 OPS against Wright in 84 career plate appearances.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Braves

Braves -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (+110) for 1 RW Buck

Braves moneyline (-142) for 1 RW Buck

For bettors in Pennsylvania, check out the latest Pennsylvania sports betting FAQ including the best betting sites and offers.

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yu Darvish put together a stellar season, tying his career high with 16 wins while generating a career-low 0.95 WHIP as well. The veteran right-hander was impressive against the Dodgers as well despite a 1-2 record, as he pitched to a 2.52 ERA and a 31:5 K:BB across 25 innings in four starts. He's been very effective against most current Dodgers bats during his career overall, although Trea Turner, who doubled and homered in his first pair of plate appearances in Game 1, has had his number more often than not with a .353 average, a pair of doubles, a homer and only four Ks in 17 plate appearances. Otherwise, Darvish was actually more effective at keeping the ball in the park (0.9 HR/9) and getting swings and misses (9.3 K/9) on the road, putting a low total in the first 5 innings in play.

Clayton Kershaw finished his own noteworthy regular season, one in which he generated a 2.28 ERA and 0.94 WHIP, with a 5-0 mark, 1.20 ERA, 10.5 K/9 and 0.6 HR/9 across his final 30 frames. He'll be pitching with plenty of rest after last having taken the hill last Wednesday, and he's held current Padres bats to a collective .180 average and .547 OPS in 208 career encounters with them. Kershaw also was a shutdown pitcher at Dodger Stadium, where he generated a 6-0 record, 2.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 11.3 K/9 and 0.8 HR/9 across 64 innings.

MLB Best Bets for Padres at Dodgers

Under 3.5 runs - 1st 5 innings (-106) for 1 RW Buck

Trea Turner At Least 2 Hits (+220) for 1 RW Buck

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of a $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer.

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Braves -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (+110) for 1 RW Buck

Braves moneyline (-142) for 1 RW Buck

Padres-Dodgers Under 3.5 runs - 1st 5 innings (-106) for 1 RW Buck

Trea Turner At Least 2 Hits (+220) for 1 RW Buck

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign and all through the postseason. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Stay up to date on the MLB futures market throughout the postseason with the latest World Series odds and pennant odds.

Make use of the best sports betting sites and betting promos to get the most out of your MLB betting experience this postseason, including promo codes with signup bonuses and specials.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.