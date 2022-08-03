MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Tonight: MLB Picks, Player Props and Parlays for Wednesday, August 3rd

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Today: Expert MLB Picks, Same Game Parlays and Player Props for Wednesday, August 3

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props from FanDuel Sportsbook to target today.

Last article: 2-2 (0.14 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 53-59-4 (-13.09 RW Bucks)

I'm focusing on late-night battles out west in each league on this first post-trade-deadline slate and placing plenty of faith on some big-name pitchers missing a lot of bats.

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Starting Pitchers: James Kaprielian vs. Shohei Ohtani

Kaprielian has been one of the few reasons for optimism for A's fans in what has been a rough season overall, and with Frankie Montas now in New York, the one-time Yankees prospect becomes one of Oakland's top arms. Kaprielian comes into Wednesday in the midst of a month-plus stretch of impressive pitching, one that's seen him pitch to a 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 0.7 HR/9 across 38.2 innings over seven starts in that span. Following a handful of rough outings in the earlier part of the season, Kaprielian has bounced back to allow three earned runs or less in eight of his last nine starts and is facing an Angels team that ranks in the bottom 10 in MLB with 2.2 runs per first 5 innings per home game.

Ohtani has been absolutely lights-out on the mound over much of the last two months, even when factoring in a rough outing against Atlanta two starts ago. Ohtani gave up six earned runs over six innings in that turn, but he still recorded 11 strikeouts. Otherwise, he's allowed two earned runs or less in his other seven starts – including one or none in six of them – since June 9, and he's racked up double-digit strikeouts in six consecutive starts. The right-hander has generated whiff rates of 46.8 percent on his slider and a massive 65.5 percent on his splitter over the last month as well, setting him up for another potential prolific strikeout night against an Oakland squad that owns the second-highest strikeout rate in MLB against righties on the road in the last month (26.8 percent).

Despite Los Angeles being mired in the midst of a tough season, Ohtani is still in the thick of the AL MVP race. To view the other contenders for the award, check out our AL MVP odds page here at RotoWire.

MLB Picks and MLB Player Props for Athletics at Angels

Under 3.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-110) for 1.10 RW Bucks

Ohtani Over 8.5 Strikeouts (-118) for 1.18 RW Bucks

Athletics +0.5 – 1st 5 innings (+138) for 1 RW Buck

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

Starting Pitchers: Chad Kuhl vs. Blake Snell

Kuhl has been having a rough time of it lately, giving up 10 runs (eight earned) on 11 hits over six innings to the Dodgers and Brewers in his last two starts. San Diego's new-look lineup, which should have both Juan Soto and Josh Bell in it Wednesday, is certainly capable of causing similar damage, especially considering the Friars already have a .332 wOBA and 6.2 wRAA at home against righties in the last month without the two sluggers. Kuhl has also given up a collective .321 average and .967 OPS in 59 career encounters with current Padres bats, without including Soto and Bell.

Snell may finally be getting his act together after an exceedingly difficult start to the season, as he's coming off a month of July where he held the Dodgers, Giants, Mets and Twins to one or zero earned runs apiece. Snell also posted a 35:9 K:BB across the 22 innings covering that quartet of turns, and although his only stumble of the month did come against the Rockies, it was at Coors Field. The left-hander has still limited current Colorado bats to a collective .206 average and .287 slugging percentage in 147 career encounters, and he also posted whiff rates of 47.8, 48.9 and 66.7 percent on his curve, slider and changeup, respectively, during July. Finally, consider the Rockies have produced an anemic .195/.243/.340 slash line, .256 wOBA and -9.3 wRAA against lefties on the road in the last month while only walking 4.2 percent of the time, numbers that are all highly favorable for the chances of a successful night for both Snell and the Padres as a whole.

If you're looking to bet on Padres futures, check out the latest prices coming out of the trade deadline at our World Series odds page. You can bet on the World Series at FanDuel Sportsbook, and if you're not signed up yet, use the FanDuel Promo Code for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

MLB Same Game Parlay for Rockies at Padres

● Blake Snell 7+ Strikeouts and Padres To Win (+135) for 1 RW Buck

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Athletics-Angels Under 3.5 runs – 1st 5 innings (-110) for 1.10 RW Bucks

Ohtani Over 8.5 Strikeouts (-118) for 1.18 RW Bucks

Athletics +0.5 – 1st 5 innings (+138) for 1 RW Buck

Blake Snell 7+ Strikeouts and Padres To Win (+135) for 1 RW Buck

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember to check out our available MLB player props page for the latest odds on a wide variety of wagers. And if you're targeting futures, check out our MLB futures page.